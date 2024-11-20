Livestock and Trade Stand Judges Announced for 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is excited to welcome renowned American cattle judge Nathan Thomas to the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Joining him as this year’s trade stand judge will be Danske Bank’s Marketing Consultant Roberta Miura from Ballyclare.

Nathan Thomas

World-renowned cattle judge Nathan Thomas has officiated at shows across North and South America not to mention Mexico, Australia, Europe and in leading shows throughout the UK. He has also served as the official judge of the Holsteins, Jerseys and Red & Whites at the World Dairy Expo and Jersey cattle at the Royal Winter Fair.

His family farm, Triple T Holsteins and Jerseys in North Lewisburg, Ohio is home to over 200 All-American and All-Canadian nominations, including 18 Champion or Reserve Champions at the World Dairy Expo.

Roberta Miura, Marketing Consultant at Danske Bank is set to judge the trade stands and best kept dairy stalls at the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

Nathan plays a pivotal role in the running of their farm alongside his father, brother and of course, with help from his wife Jenny and their three children. Their herd consists of 35 milking cows and 60 heifers.

The Team at Triple T have numerous victories under their belts, especially at the World Dairy Expo. Their recent achievements at this prestigious Show include having the two-time Best Bred and Owned of the Show, the class winning Holstein and also having located and developed the Grand Champion Jersey at the last five World Dairy Expos.

Nathan’s wealth of industry knowledge and experience in the ring means that this year’s exhibitors will be in very safe hands.

Roberta Miura

Roberta is no stranger to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair and the opportunities it brings to trade exhibitors. With 17 years of marketing experience at the event’s sole sponsor Danske Bank, she has played pivotal roles in implementing advertising campaigns and managing various sponsorships and events. Her background in event management and sponsorship activations, especially within the agricultural sector, has provided her with a comprehensive understanding of what makes events like the Winter Fair so successful.

Looking towards the event Roberta said, “I’m excited to bring my expertise to the judging of this year’s trade stands and Best Kept Dairy Stalls. My focus will be on creativity and the exhibitors’ effectiveness in showcasing their products and connecting with attendees. I’m looking forward to meeting the exhibitors who bring this event to life”.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. Tickets are now available online. To keep up to date with 2024 Winter Fair news check out the event’s revamped website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X.