Livestock farmers warned to be vigilant following illicit butchering of cattle in fields

Livestock farmers are being advised by the UK’s leading rural insurer NFU Mutual and police to be alert and report any suspicious activity following incidents of illegal butchery involving cattle in recent weeks.

One case saw cows killed with their hooves bound but left behind in the field, while another saw cows injured with two slaughtered and their heads and internal organs left in the fields, according to West Mercia Police, Worcestershire.

This concerning news comes as NFU Mutual’s latest figures reveal livestock theft cost an estimated £2.7 million in 2022, up 8.7 per cent.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, said: “It is alarming to hear about these deeply disturbing crimes and the impact on farmers and their families who find the gruesome remains of slaughtered animals in the fields.

NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) are advising livestock farmers to be alert and report any suspicious activity. (Pic: stock image)

“Rearing cattle is a lengthy process, with months of hard work and planning going into their keep. Such attacks like these will be devastating for farmers both emotionally and financially.

“To deter thieves, we advise farmers to ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up-to-date, vary times of feeding and checking on stock, consider relocating stock to fields away from roads or housing indoors if possible and report any suspicious activity to the police.

“We are also concerned meat from stolen animals is being sold on the illicit market and undermining welfare standards. Meat which has been butchered in unhygienic conditions, and may be from animals which have received medical treatment, poses a real threat to human health. We advise the public to not buy meat from unusual sources.”

Superintendent Andy Huddleston, who heads up the National Rural Crime Unit, added: “These are horrific killings of livestock that are deeply worrying and I would urge anyone who can help with information to come forward.

“Specialists from various agencies across the country are working together with West Mercia Police. The inhumane slaughter of these animals and impact it has had upon the farms concerned is terrible and we are working to bring those responsible to justice.

“Together with the NFU Mutual we are calling for rural communities to report suspicious behaviour and if not already, join your local rural watch scheme.”

Livestock theft is a Millenia-old crime and remains one of the costliest to farming. With claims reported to NFU Mutual regularly involving over 50 sheep taken in a single raid, livestock theft can have a big impact on breeding lines as well as being a huge worry for farmers about the welfare of their stock.

Preventing livestock theft is not as easy as putting a padlock on a building or fitting a security system to a tractor.

However, there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk and technology is now providing effective ways of tracing stolen livestock.

To deter livestock thieves, NFU Mutual advises farmers to:

- Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

- When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads or consider housing them inside

- Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

- Consider a high-tech marking system

- Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

- Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police