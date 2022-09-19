Lleyn sale is held at Ballymena Mart
A good crowd with old faces returning to the Lleyn sale ring but also there were noticeably new faces in attendance.
As well as a firm breeder’s sale there was a strong commercial feel especially on the rams.
The shearling ewes kicked off with the second prize pen from B and E Latimer, Trillick selling for £265/head to S McAllister, Ballymena. C and A Kennedy, Ballyclare sold the first prize pen and first into the ring at £240/head to the judge David Oliver, Dundalk. A Bothwell, Maguiresbridge sold his top pen at £230/head to Sean O’Donoghue, Co Kerry. AF Cunningham, Hillsborough and J Coulter, Newtownards both had pens away at £220/head.
There was a new trophy this year, The Killen Perpetual Cup for the best individual shearling ewe. This was won by D Mullen, Coleraine which went on to sell for the top of £550 to judge David Oliver. B and E Latimer’s second prize ewe sold for £300 to D Neill, Downpatrick. The same buyer bought the third prize ewe from C and A Kennedy at £380. A Bothwell presented the 4th prize ewe selling at £250 to WM and R Boyle, Larne.
With only three pens returning home there was a very good clearance and the average is up £2.50 on the year. There were 14 pens hit the £200 plus mark. Pens were regularly selling at £165-190 with odd pens of smaller sheep seeing £140-150.
R Millen, Coleraine topped the ewe lamb section when selling at £178/head to D Beattie, Co Cavan. He sold another pen at £165/head to C Richardson also from Co. Cavan. B and E Latimer sold the first prize pen at £165/head to D Beattie. J Coulter saw £160/head for his 4th prize pen.
The average is £5 ahead of last year shown in the 100% clearance. With a show of strong lambs many pens were changing hands at £110 plus. There were some lighter lambs selling at £88-100.
The rams saw a much-improved trade on previous years with a commercial bottom in the bids. The second prize ram from J and C Kennedy, Mileview Knightsbridge (01618/2103249) sired by a Sackville Hamilton ram sold for 2300gns to John McKavangh, Lurgan. The first prize ram from B and E Latimer, Girgadis Kite (01694/2104670) sired by a Wraycastle ram sold for 1700gns to G Calwell, Ballymena. Declan Mullen, sold his 4th prize ram, Mullamore King (02022/2103110) sired by a Lluest ram for 1600gns to D Beattie. C and A Kennedy sold two in their pen for 1350gns including the third prize ram.
With only five not sold there was a great clearance again with an average up £67 on the year. Only odd rams sold under 400gns with a many changing hand 500-800gns.
Averages
Shearling ewes to £265 (£550) average £186.50 (+2.50)
Ewe lambs to £178 average £120 (+5)
Rams to 2300gns average £871 (+67)
Top prices
Shearling ewes (pens)
B and E Latimer £265
C and A Kennedy £240
A Bothwell £230
AF Cunningham £220
J Coulter £220
D Mullen £215
J Coulter £215
C and A Kennedy £210
A Bothwell £210
AF Cunningham £205
Shearling ewes (individual)
D Mullen £550
C and A Kennedy £380
B and E Latimer £300
A Bothwell £250
Ewe Lambs
R Millen £178
R Millen £165
B and E Latimer £165
J Coulter £160
A Bothwell £155
J and C Kennedy £145
A Bothwell £145
B and E Latimer £145
B and E Latimer £138
A Bothwell £135 (x2)
B and E Latimer £135
A McConville £132
CB Quigley £130
R Manson £125
Rams
J and C Kennedy (119) 2300gns
B and E Latimer (107) 1700gns
D Mullen (98) 1600gns
C and A Kennedy (127) 1350gns
C and A Kennedy (128) 1350gns
D Mullen (99) 1300gns
B and E Latimer (108) 950gns
R Millen (116) 950gns
J and C Kennedy (118) 850gns
C and A Kennedy (129) 850gns
B and E Latimer (109) 800gns
D Mullen (100) 700gns
A McConvile (111) 650gns
CB Quigley (101) 550gns
G Calwell (105) 550gns
R Millen (117) 550gns
Pre-sale show
Judge: David Oliver, Co Louth
Shearling ram (Crytalyx Cup)
1. B and E Latimer (107)
2. Mrs J and Miss C Kennedy (119)
3. C and A Kennedy (128)
4. D Mullan (98)
Pen of five shearling ewes (NI Lleyn Breeders Cup)
1. C and A Kennedy
2. B and E Latimer
3. A F Cunningham
4. D Mullan
Pen of five lambs
1. B and E Latimer
2. R Millen
3. G Calwell
4. J Coulter
Individual shearling ewe (The Killen Perpetual Cup)
1. D Mullan
2. B and E Latimer
3. C and A Kennedy
4. A Bothwell