Lleyn sale is held at Ballymena Mart

A good crowd with old faces returning to the Lleyn sale ring but also there were noticeably new faces in attendance.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:00 am

As well as a firm breeder’s sale there was a strong commercial feel especially on the rams.

The shearling ewes kicked off with the second prize pen from B and E Latimer, Trillick selling for £265/head to S McAllister, Ballymena. C and A Kennedy, Ballyclare sold the first prize pen and first into the ring at £240/head to the judge David Oliver, Dundalk. A Bothwell, Maguiresbridge sold his top pen at £230/head to Sean O’Donoghue, Co Kerry. AF Cunningham, Hillsborough  and J Coulter, Newtownards both had pens away at £220/head.

There was a new trophy this year, The Killen Perpetual Cup for the best individual shearling ewe. This was won by D Mullen, Coleraine which went on to sell for the top of £550 to judge David Oliver. B and E Latimer’s second prize ewe sold for £300 to D Neill, Downpatrick. The same buyer bought the third prize ewe from C and A Kennedy at £380. A Bothwell presented the 4th prize ewe selling at £250 to WM and R Boyle, Larne.

Second prize shearling ewes - B and E Latimer - £265

With only three pens returning home there was a very good clearance and the average is up £2.50 on the year. There were 14 pens hit the £200 plus mark. Pens were regularly selling at £165-190 with odd pens of smaller sheep seeing £140-150.

R Millen, Coleraine topped the ewe lamb section when selling at £178/head to D Beattie, Co Cavan. He sold another pen at £165/head to C Richardson also from Co. Cavan. B and E Latimer sold the first prize pen at £165/head to D Beattie. J Coulter saw £160/head for his 4th prize pen.

The average is £5 ahead of last year shown in the 100% clearance. With a show of strong lambs many pens were changing hands at £110 plus. There were some lighter lambs selling at £88-100.

The rams saw a much-improved trade on previous years with a commercial bottom in the bids. The second prize ram from J and C Kennedy, Mileview Knightsbridge (01618/2103249) sired by a Sackville Hamilton ram sold for 2300gns to John McKavangh, Lurgan. The first prize ram from B and E Latimer, Girgadis Kite (01694/2104670) sired by a Wraycastle ram sold for 1700gns to G Calwell, Ballymena. Declan Mullen, sold his 4th prize ram, Mullamore King (02022/2103110) sired by a Lluest ram for 1600gns to D Beattie. C and A Kennedy sold two in their pen for 1350gns including the third prize ram.

Mileview Knightsbridge - J and C Kennedy - 2300gns

With only five not sold there was a great clearance again with an average up £67 on the year. Only odd rams sold under 400gns with a many changing hand 500-800gns.

Averages

Shearling ewes to £265 (£550) average £186.50 (+2.50)

Ewe lambs to £178 average £120 (+5)

Rams to 2300gns average £871 (+67)

Top prices

Shearling ewes (pens)

B and E Latimer £265

C and A Kennedy £240

A Bothwell £230

AF Cunningham £220

J Coulter £220

D Mullen £215

J Coulter £215

C and A Kennedy £210

A Bothwell £210

AF Cunningham £205

Shearling ewes (individual)

D Mullen £550

C and A Kennedy £380

B and E Latimer £300

A Bothwell £250

Ewe Lambs

R Millen £178

R Millen £165

B and E Latimer £165

J Coulter £160

A Bothwell £155

J and C Kennedy £145

A Bothwell £145

B and E Latimer £145

B and E Latimer £138

A Bothwell £135 (x2)

B and E Latimer £135

A McConville £132

CB Quigley £130

R Manson £125

Rams

J and C Kennedy (119) 2300gns

B and E Latimer (107) 1700gns

D Mullen (98) 1600gns

C and A Kennedy (127) 1350gns

C and A Kennedy (128) 1350gns

D Mullen (99) 1300gns

B and E Latimer (108) 950gns

R Millen (116) 950gns

J and C Kennedy (118) 850gns

C and A Kennedy (129) 850gns

B and E Latimer (109) 800gns

D Mullen (100) 700gns

A McConvile (111) 650gns

CB Quigley (101) 550gns

G Calwell (105) 550gns

R Millen (117) 550gns

Pre-sale show

Judge: David Oliver, Co Louth

Shearling ram (Crytalyx Cup)

1. B and E Latimer (107)

2. Mrs J and Miss C Kennedy (119)

3. C and A Kennedy (128)

4. D Mullan (98)

Pen of five shearling ewes (NI Lleyn Breeders Cup)

1. C and A Kennedy

2. B and E Latimer

3. A F Cunningham

4. D Mullan

Pen of five lambs

1. B and E Latimer

2. R Millen

3. G Calwell

4. J Coulter

Individual shearling ewe (The Killen Perpetual Cup)

1. D Mullan

2. B and E Latimer

3. C and A Kennedy

4. A Bothwell

Coleraine