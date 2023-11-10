Representatives from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) recently attended the Ulster University Coleraine careers fair.

At the event LMC staff engaged with students and discussed the key departments within LMC and the activities that each carry out.

Students were also given an insight into exciting career opportunities within LMC, including the marketing and communications placement which is offered to undergraduate students who are required to complete a sandwich placement part-way through their studies.