LMC completes review of standards for Farm Quality Assurance Scheme
A ‘robust’ review of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme has been completed by the FQAS Standard Setting Committee.
The scheme rules and standards are reviewed every three years, under the guidance of the committee.
A number of updates have been ratified by the committee, with members due to receive correspondence detailing changes to the standards in the coming days.
There are updates to eight key areas – husbandry, animal health, animal nutrition, animal traceability, housing and handling, transport, environmental care and farm procedures – which are set out, in detail, within the document.
LMC FQAS manager, Gillian Davis, commented: “The changes detailed in the documentation that has been sent to FQAS participants will be effective from 1 November 2022.
“The revision of standards should be viewed as a positive action by farmers and industry stakeholders.
“Routine reviews provide up-to-date support for scheme members in the marketing of their beef and lamb to the widest possible range of industry customers.
“It too provides further assurance to customers, (abattoirs, wholesalers, retailers and consumers) that beef and lamb sourced from farm quality assured producers continues to be produced to the highest standards.
“Many of the changes set out are in line with legislative requirements and also ensure that the scheme remains aligned with the other UK beef and lamb quality assurance schemes which are eligible to carry the Red Tractor logo.”
Paying careful attention to animal welfare standards, new measures have been introduced to improve animal welfare following routine veterinary procedures such as disbudding. Also built into the reviewed standards is improved guidance around feeding space allowance and updated standards on tethered housing systems.
“All FQAS participants will be provided with a hard copy of the FQAS Record Book 2022 which provides relevant guidance documents and record keeping templates required for FQAS inspections and ongoing compliance with scheme standards,” Gillian added.
The FQAS Standard and Rules 2022 will be available at www.lmcni.comConformance with the new/revised standards will be recorded at inspections completed on or after 1 November 2022.