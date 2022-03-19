LMC continue sponsorship of Balmoral Show

LMC Chairman Gerard McGivern (right) pictured with Adam Armour and his award winning Angus cow, named beef interbreed champion of champions at Balmoral Show 2021.

Commenting LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson said: “LMC is looking forward to returning to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11 May – Saturday 14 May. Balmoral Show is undoubtedly one of the major highlights in the agricultural calendar and LMC is delighted to continue its sponsorship of this important event.

“Friday 13 May will see the return of the sheep interbreed pairs championship and the beef interbreed champion of champions, sponsored by LMC. Sheep young handlers will kick off the LMC sponsored event activity on Saturday morning at the sheep rings. In the afternoon the action moves to the cattle rings where entrants will compete to take the top spot in the beef group of 5 championship, with LMC sponsoring the native breed and continental breed categories.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to return to Balmoral Park and look forward to welcoming our stakeholders and members of the public on to the LMC stand once again. Climate change, sustainability, farm support policy, animal health, beef and sheep trade, market access, food security, input costs, quality assurance, consumer sentiment; just some of the many issues we expect to be front and centre of discussions at the show this year, so come along and chat to the team at LMC who will be on hand for the four days of the show.

“It’s fair to say that with just eight weeks to go preparations are well underway for the LMC stand.”

Lauren confirmed that this year’s stand design has been reconfigured to maximise engagement with consumers.

“Our new stand layout lends itself perfectly to live interactive cookery demonstrations. We are thrilled to confirm that our demonstrator team will return to Balmoral Show this year.

“Over the course of the four days the demonstrator team will showcase the quality, flavour and versatility of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb. While visitors relax in our outdoor seated area, our demonstrator team will create culinary delights in our integrated kitchen area. We have no doubt that their tasty dishes will go down a treat, but don’t just take our word for it, come along and sample them for yourself!