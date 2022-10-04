LMC recognised as one of UK’s best trade organisations
the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) was recently shortlisted for ‘Best Trade Organisation’ at the annual Meat Management Industry Awards.
LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson and members of the senior management team attended the recent awards ceremony in Birmingham.
Commenting LMC chief executive Ian Stevenson said: "The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best manufacturers and producers, suppliers, retailers, individuals and organisations in the UK meat sector.
“Despite not taking the top spot, the fact that LMC was a finalist in such a prestigious competition in the first place reflects very positively on the impact that LMC is making within the UK meat industry as a whole.”
Most Popular
The Commission was selected for this accolade alongside other industry bodies by an independent panel.
“I think this fact alone further highlights the credibility that LMC has managed to build up throughout the UK over a long number of years.
“As Northern Ireland’s promotional body for beef and lamb, LMC is engaged in various workstreams to support, promote and communicate the credentials of our industry and its products at both domestic and international levels.
"To be finalists in such an award is a glowing endorsement of the calibre of service we provide to the industry and is worthy recognition of the efforts by all the staff in LMC who work tirelessly to deliver these quality services every week of the year.
Advertisement
“Approximately 85% of the farm quality assured beef and lamb produced in Northern Ireland is sold in external markets with GB our largest and most important single market.
“The fact that LMC has such a high level of credibility across the UK meat industry as a whole complements the excellent work of local beef and lamb processors, who are supplying customers in GB every week of the year.”