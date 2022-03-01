LMC submits response to consultation

LMC chief executive, Ian Stevenson said: “LMC is pleased to have submitted a response to the DAERA consultation on Future Agricultural Policy.

“This consultation process has afforded farmers and members of the agri-food industry an opportunity, for the first time in decades, to have their say in tailoring a domestic agricultural policy to meet the needs of the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.”

Establishing robust policies that ensure the sustainability of the agri-food sector for future generations is of vital importance, according to the LMC chief executive. Pointing to the consultation, Ian stated that while LMC is broadly supportive of the direction of travel taken by DAERA, some aspects have sparked important debate.

LMC staff. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“DAERA has proposed that resilience measure payments will continue to be area based, use entitlements and that funding will be directed to active commercial farm businesses. While many of the recommendations for future support are backed by LMC, the suggestion to increase the minimum claim size threshold to 10 hectares is worrying. If such a strategy was implemented many small family run beef and sheep farms here would no longer be eligible for support. This would have a very detrimental impact on the income of these farm businesses and could affect their future viability. LMC has asked DAERA that careful consideration is given to ascertain the most appropriate minimum claim size.”

The LMC chief executive outlined that Northern Ireland is unique in its network of family run farm businesses, with future policies and supports needing to be mindful of all working in the sector. “Land types vary greatly across Northern Ireland and farming practices in uplands and lowlands reflect this. Sheep play a critical role in managing upland environments and habitats. If resilience payments decline over time to a level that leads to significant reductions in livestock numbers and potential land abandonment this will have a detrimental impact on biodiversity.”

Responding to DAERA’s request for suggestions to incentivise productivity LMC outlined room for improvement in sheep performance monitoring and genetic advancement.

“Consideration should be given to how the sheep sector could be supported to deliver positive environmental outcomes in line with the measures proposed for the beef sector. Incentives for sheep farm businesses to engage in performance monitoring and genetic advancement should be considered,” the LMC chief executive said.

A key component of the consultation is ‘Farming for Nature’, examining how the sector can implement environmental improvements.

Ian said: “It is important to note that the outworking of the Future Agriculture Policy will be framed around detail of the Climate Change Bill, yet to be ratified. Farming is at the fore of climate change debate and it has been well documented that LMC recognises the need to address global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. LMC alongside agri-food industry bodies continue to call on MLAs to follow scientific advice. Further debate on the Executive Climate Change Bill is due to take place over the coming days. If the current draft legislation passes without meaningful amendments to mitigate against an unjust impact on the agri-food sector, it unleashes the very real possibility that much of the agri-food sector here would be decimated.