Local Agricultural Consultants Association launches new website
The Agricultural Consultants Association ACA (NI) have designed a new website to keep their clients old and new up to date with all the relevant information with regards to the completion of the DAERA forms, regulations that affect their farming businesses and any new schemes which are developed in the future.
The launch of the website coincides with the opening of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme which some of ACA (NI) members will be assisting their clients make applications.
The Agricultural Consultants Association (NI) was formed in 2006 by like minded professionals and was formed to not only represent members who assist farmers with the administration of their farm business, but to also liaise with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DAERA)and other statutory bodies.
The ACA (NI) are thrilled to announce its new website which will be a valuable tool for clients old and new to keep up to date with all things agriculture and to locate agents within their own county.
The main site features are the What’s New page and the members locator within your County which will display a name, address, contact number and email address for easy access to an agent near you.
The new website will be easy to access and navigate your way through. To check it out, go in today and see what the ACA (NI) is all about www.acani.org.
The ACA (NI) has always prided itself on the motto “You do the farming, and we will do the paperwork”.
They are recognised as a stakeholder in Northern Ireland Agriculture and regularly meet with DAERA at senior level for Area Based Schemes. The Association provides a forum for individual members to share their experiences and knowledge.
ACA (NI) want to share with the farming community all their knowledge and to keep clients up to date with all things agriculture and are excited to share with you the new website.
ACA (NI) committee is as follows and do not hesitate to contact the committee if you have any questions.
A special note of thanks must go to Gemma McMahon previous PRO for all her hard work in developing the website: David Rankin Chairman; Mary McCormack Vice Chair; Rory Gormley Secretary; Lynn Gass Treasurer; Eilis Kelly PRO; George Woods committee member; Damien McCloskey committee member.