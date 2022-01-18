Local Agricultural Consultants Association launches new website

The launch of the website coincides with the opening of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme which some of ACA (NI) members will be assisting their clients make applications.

The Agricultural Consultants Association (NI) was formed in 2006 by like minded professionals and was formed to not only represent members who assist farmers with the administration of their farm business, but to also liaise with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DAERA)and other statutory bodies.

The ACA (NI) are thrilled to announce its new website which will be a valuable tool for clients old and new to keep up to date with all things agriculture and to locate agents within their own county.

Mary McCormack (Vice Chair of ACA NI) navigating her way through the new website

The main site features are the What’s New page and the members locator within your County which will display a name, address, contact number and email address for easy access to an agent near you.

The new website will be easy to access and navigate your way through. To check it out, go in today and see what the ACA (NI) is all about www.acani.org.

The ACA (NI) has always prided itself on the motto “You do the farming, and we will do the paperwork”.

They are recognised as a stakeholder in Northern Ireland Agriculture and regularly meet with DAERA at senior level for Area Based Schemes. The Association provides a forum for individual members to share their experiences and knowledge.

David Rankin (Chairman of ACA NI) browsing through the new website

ACA (NI) want to share with the farming community all their knowledge and to keep clients up to date with all things agriculture and are excited to share with you the new website.

ACA (NI) committee is as follows and do not hesitate to contact the committee if you have any questions.