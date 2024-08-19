Local talent is being encouraged to perform at this year's Culture Night.

ARTS venues throw open their doors next month to celebrate Culture Night, taking place on Friday, September 20.

Hundreds of free events will take place throughout villages, towns and cities across the island of Ireland, helping venues connect with new audiences and providing a platform for talent across a wide range of genres.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging local arts organisations to join the programme for this year’s celebration, and to make the most of the opportunity to tap into new audiences.

Mayor Lillian Seenoi Barr said it was a unique platform for artists to showcase their work: “Arts and culture are so important within our local community and we have a wealth of local talent here in Derry and Strabane. We need to find more opportunities to bring that work to the fore and promote the wonderful creative experiences and performers here in the North West.

“The fact that all the Culture Night events are free opens up the arts to everyone, and will encourage more people to dip into new events and venues and maybe discover something that really appeals to them. I would really encourage our creative community to get involved in the celebration, and make it a fabulous and vibrant experience for everyone this year.”

Culture Night 2024 will explore the themes of ‘Openness, Discovery, Celebration and Belonging’, and aims to take people on a voyage of discovery into the arts.

John Kerr, Arts & Culture Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the programme always provided an eclectic mix of activities and events.

“Culture Night gives us the opportunity to explore our cultural offering here in the North West and provide first class entertainment for audiences, young and old. Venues throw open their doors to offer a range of drop-in and short sessions, allowing people to enjoy a number of free events over the course of the evening. It’s a great way of engaging and inspiring new audiences and future artists.”

Find out more about the event and how you can get involved by going to culturenight.ie

If you have an event you would like to promote as part of the Culture Night programme then you can register the details online at www.derrystrabane.com/what-s-on before September 7.