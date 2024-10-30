Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr at the Bud Club with Catriona Porter, Access and Inclusion Officer, DCSCC, and from left, Amy Harkin, Zara May McDaid, Gavin Melly and Matthew McLaughlin, Bud Club. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

DERRY City and Strabane District Council are offering local businesses, cultural venues and organisations the opportunity of free training to be JAM Card friendly.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with the PHA and aims to raise awareness and understanding of the needs of customers with disabilities. A JAM Card allows people with a learning difficulty, autism or communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily by showing the card at participating locations.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr launched the initiative at the Northside premises of the BUD Club, her chosen charity for her year in office.

“Those with communication barriers are often reluctant or unable to tell others about their condition,” she explained.

“JAM Card allows this to happen in a simple, effective non-verbal manner.

“It sends out a positive message to locals and visitors that local businesses and organisations value all their customers and that we are an inclusive city and district, welcoming to all and sensitive to those who may need additional attention.

“I would encourage local businesses to get involved by signing up staff for this e-learning session and getting them JAM Card Friendly certified.”

The JAM Card was originally developed for those with learning disabilities and difficulties but it can be used by anyone with a communication barrier.

It can be used by people with Asperger’s or autism, those with a brain injury or people who otherwise feel self-conscious about their ability to effectively communicate when engaging with others.

DCSDC's Access and Inclusion project, with support from the Public Health Agency, created an opportunity for all cultural venues' staff and volunteers to become JAM Card aware.

Caitriona Porter, DCSDC Access and Inclusion, added: “This is a very innovative approach by DCSDC and reiterates the continuous efforts council implement to embed access and inclusion initiatives within our area.

“We are keen to provide opportunities to business and culture organisations that will go in some way to promote disability awareness and create a confident disability aware district to enhance experiences of people with disabilities and their family and carers.”

In recognising the power of excellent customer service and the importance of Disability Awareness for those with communication barriers, council officials sought to support the business community within Strabane to become JAM Card Friendly. JAM Card training was rolled out to over 30 businesses.

There are ambitious plans to further expand JAM Card training and provide additional opportunities for all businesses within the city and wider district.

For DCSDC business and culture venues and organisations to become JAM Card friendly please contact [email protected] to find out more about the free training and receive an information pack.

Please note the training opportunity is open until Friday, November 29. BUD Club is an inclusive provision for young people with disabilities and specific/complex needs. It places young people front and centre within a safe and supportive environment that enhances the limited educational and social opportunities, seeing the young person first and not their disability. You can donate to the Mayor’s charity at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/budclub