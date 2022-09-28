Local equestrian retailer announces £1.6m investment in new warehouse

The investment, which will assist with the company’s continued growth, has been part-funded by Danske Bank.

Established in 1985, Old Mill Saddlery has become one of the UK’s leading equestrian retailers. Supplying horse tack, such as saddles and bridles, horsecare and grooming products, riding wear and more, the company has welcomed top customers worldwide in disciplines such as racing, eventing, dressage and showjumping.

During the pandemic, Old Mill Saddlery saw its sales increase exponentially. To meet this increased demand, the business has invested in a second warehouse fitted with state-of-the-art picking and sorting technology from Geek+, the first of its kind in the island of Ireland.

Mark Brown, business acquisition manager, Danske Bank and Robert Patton, managing director, Old Mill Saddlery

Geek+ builds smart AI autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to handle picking, sorting and industrial material handling for warehouse automation. The Smart Warehouse system is used by well-known companies such as Nike, Asda and Next.

The new wind turbine allows Old Mill Saddlery to harness the power of the wind and generate renewable electricity. The company now receives 97% of its energy from renewable sources, meaning its carbon emissions are significantly reduced and the business can practice more sustainably.

Commenting on the investment, Robert Patton, managing director, Old Mill Saddlery, said: “The strength of our business comes from our core values, providing our customers with a quality shopping experience, outstanding customer care and selling quality products at excellent value. During lockdown, we struggled a lot with staffing issues as our business got increasingly busy.

“To ensure we were continuing to deliver the best service possible, we had to come up with a solution.

“The automated warehouse system has led our business to be more efficient than ever, ensuring we can keep up with the demand, get our products out on time and supply our goods even further afield. We mainly supply to the UK, Ireland and Europe, but we are hopeful the new system will give us the capacity to expand our business worldwide.”

Mark Brown, Business Acquisition manager at Danske Bank added: “Introducing robotics into this traditional retail setting highlights Old Mill Saddlery’s commitment to innovation and excellence and will help future proof the business as it seeks to maintain its position as a leader in the industry and achieve its expansion plans.