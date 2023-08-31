Local MLA Stephen Dunne: Industrial scale fly-tipping needs action at Craigantlet Hills

The MLA said: “I am extremely disappointed that more tyres have been dumped yet again in this forest opening on the Ballymoney Road in Craigantlet.

“Over the weekend a concerned resident informed me that several used tyres had been dumped on Saturday. There was then a second dumping of an even larger quantity of tyres ruining this picturesque countryside area and destroying the natural environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This has been reported to the council for clearing and I do appreciate their ongoing work in removing the material which has been left behind.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MLA Stephen Dunne at a fly-tipping site in the Craigantlet Hills, Co Down. Picture: Stephen Dunne

“However, more needs to be done to deter those responsible and I would like to see CCTV erected in the area.”

Mr Dunne concluded: “This environmental vandalism cannot be allowed to continue, our rural areas should be treated with the care and respect they deserve and the people creating this mess should face the consequences for their reckless and totally unacceptable actions.”