Local politicians see innovative vending machine at Millview Farm
North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne joined the Deputy Mayor of Ards & North Down Councillor Robert Adair and Councillor Eddie Thompson for a visit to Millview Farm Vending in Millisle, where they met with the Turtle Family.
Stephen Dunne MLA added: “It was great to meet the Turtle family and see how they have diversified their farm with their range of farm fresh produce including their popular milk vending machines, as well as their own free range eggs, which is located in view of Millisle’s famous Ballycopeland Windmill in the heart of the County Down countryside.
“The Windmill itself is currently undergoing extensive renovations and will be a popular tourist attraction in the near future, with much needed investment from central government as well as Ards and North Down Borough Council.
“Farming in a modern dairy farm like this requires a lot of work and dedication and our farmers deserve our support. I would like to commend Harry and Judith and their family for how they have developed and invested in their farm, including the open farm area where children can come up and see their animals including goats, calves and hens, to compliment the exciting range of milkshakes on offer which are very popular with people of all ages.
“The Turtle family have invested in their own pasteurising facilities to bring their own milk directly to people promoting low food miles, and also using sustainable reusable glass bottles.”
Deputy Mayor of Ards & North Down Councillor Robert Adair added:”I was delighted to meet with the Turtle family and see the excellent outlet which they have developed. I am aware of how popular these milk vending machines have become, and the many health benefits which they bring, and I know local residents and visitors to the area really enjoy coming to the farm and I would like to wish them well for the future.”