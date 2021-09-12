Local politicians see innovative vending machine at Millview Farm

Harry and Judith Turtle from Millview Farm in Millisle with Stephen Dunne MLA, Deputy Mayor of Ards & North Down Councillor Robert Adair and Councillor Eddie Thompson

Stephen Dunne MLA added: “It was great to meet the Turtle family and see how they have diversified their farm with their range of farm fresh produce including their popular milk vending machines, as well as their own free range eggs, which is located in view of Millisle’s famous Ballycopeland Windmill in the heart of the County Down countryside.

“The Windmill itself is currently undergoing extensive renovations and will be a popular tourist attraction in the near future, with much needed investment from central government as well as Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“Farming in a modern dairy farm like this requires a lot of work and dedication and our farmers deserve our support. I would like to commend Harry and Judith and their family for how they have developed and invested in their farm, including the open farm area where children can come up and see their animals including goats, calves and hens, to compliment the exciting range of milkshakes on offer which are very popular with people of all ages.

“The Turtle family have invested in their own pasteurising facilities to bring their own milk directly to people promoting low food miles, and also using sustainable reusable glass bottles.”