Local strawberries are still in full flow and they need to be cherished

One of the best things about summer is being able to eat casually outside.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grill food, hand it out with a few napkins and you’re done. No need to stand on ceremony and it excludes the need for any washing up. Ribs are the perfect hand held food – the bone acting like a utensil. A lot of rib recipes call for sticky sauce to be added at the end and there’s nothing wrong with that. Memphis style ribs are more user friendly and cut out all the mess from sauce. Pork ribs are given a spice and sugar coating and left in the fridge overnight. If you want to grill them do them on a cooler part of your barbecue – push the hot coals to one side and allow the meat to cook in indirect heat. You could also cook them in the oven and maybe finish on the grill. The important thing with either method is to baste regularly with what Tennesseans call a mop. They literally have a small mop that they soak in a thin vinegary solution and anoint the meat with. It adds tang and keeps the meat moist. It can be as simple as a cider vinegar but the one here has cider ( substitute apple juice if you don’t want to use alcohol), vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

The classic accompaniment to ribs is a slaw but that involves a plate. In keeping with the eat with your hands theme, I’m going with corn on the cob. This is the quintessential no nonsense food – cook and eat. To pep up the corn a little I’ve added a recipe for roast garlic butter. You cut the garlic bulb in half, brush with oil, wrap in foil and roast until golden. Squeeze out the delicious, golden oozy garlic and whizz with fried onion, butter and parsley. The recipe makes more that you need but it’ll keep in the fridge or can be frozen. It’s great with grilled steak, chicken, pork chops or roasted vegetables. Slather some butter over the hot grilled corn and then sprinkle with some fine grated parmesan. Let the butter run down your chin and eat it with abandon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local strawberries are still in full flow and need to be cherished, and eaten, as much as possible. Strawberries and cream is the simplest and one of the best ways to enjoy these sweet treats. Strawberries Romanoff is a dish I came across in America many years ago. Strawberries are tossed in orange juice, zest, a toot of orange liqueur and some icing sugar. Leave them to macerate and chill and you end up with beautiful berries in a stunning liquor. You could serve this with whipped cream or icecream but I’ve added a recipe for whipped yoghurt. Sweeten cream with honey and vanilla and then fold in some Greek style yoghurt. We have a couple of dairy farms doing their own yoghurt now and they are really spectacular. Chestnutt’s Farm in Portrush have a vending machine where you can buy delicious non-homogenised milk and Alison Chestnutt produces a thick yoghurt as well. They have an honesty farm shop where you can pick it up and, wherever you live, it would be worth driving many miles for.