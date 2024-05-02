Local TDs get an opportunity to see farm safety workshops in action at Tipperary national school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agri Aware’s farm safety officer, Ashley Traynor was joined by local agri contractor Robert O’Shea and the Irish Farmers’ Association’s animal health committee chair TJ Maher in delivering farm safety talks and demonstrations to the students.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill and councillor Sean Ryan were in attendance on the day as was Independent TD Michael Lowry to see the work Agri Aware is undertaking in primary schools to educate and promote responsible behaviour to the next generation on farms.

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran opened the workshop at Moycarkey NS on Friday morning, highlighting the dangers on farms, the importance of a programme such as Safe Farm Futures to ensure near misses, injuries and fatalities are avoided on farms.

Speakers at the Safe Farm Futures farm safety event in Moycarkey National School last Friday, April 26th were Robert Corroon, Agri Aware education officer, Ashley Traynor, Agri Aware farm safety officer, Robert O'Shea, agri contractor, TJ Maher, dairy farmer and IFA animal health committee chair and Marcus O'Halloran, Agri Aware executive director

Agri Aware farm safety officer Ashley Traynor joined Robert O’Shea and TJ Maher in delivering safety demonstrations on working around livestock and machinery. Ashley and TJ delved into the dangers of slurry and general precautions and actions that should be taken to ensure a safe environment for all when working on a farm also.

Speaking on the day of the event, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said: “It was a pleasure to be here at Moycarkey NS delivering a farm safety workshop to nearly 150 students.

“A farming stronghold, many students in Moycarkey NS are either from, have family members or a neighbour that work on a farm.

“Therefore, being able to deliver strong visual representation of what dangers exist on farms in a safe environment is crucial for students to understand that a farm is not a playground.

Agri Aware executive director Marcus O'Halloran alongside students of Moycarkey National School with local Independent TD Michael Lowry and Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill at the Safe Farm Futures farm safety workshop held in Moycarkey National School last Friday, April 26th

“It was said during one of the workshops that a farm is a tremendous environment to make memories and learn important skills and values – which is very true which I can relate to coming from a dairy and beef farm.

“However, we know that farms can be dangerous places to work on at times and highlighting that and promoting responsible behaviour on farms to students at a young age is important and one we are passionate on delivering through these workshops.

“Thanks to local TDs and councillors who joined us today and to our guest speakers Robert and TJ who gave excellent talks and demos.