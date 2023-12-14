A Loch Lomond hill farmer has raised an incredible £13,340 for RSABI and Diabetes UK by hosting a stockjudging event in memory of her mum and sister.

Caitlin Ross organised the event, with help from her partner Allan McKenzie, which was kindly hosted by Luss Estates, on November 11, after the planned date in October had to be rescheduled due to Storm Babet.

The two charities will each receive £6,670 thanks to the generosity of those who attended the event, held in memory of Caitlin’s sister, Iona, and mum, Shona who they lost in March and May this year.

More than 300 people attended on the night and, as well as the stockjudging competition, they also supported a raffle with a number of generous donations from local businesses including Glamping stays, an off-road experience and hotel stays. An auction was also held with two local farmers, Louise McArthur and Jamie Pirie donating a sheep each and the money raised was donated to the charities. The Stockjudging cash prizes were kindly sponsored by Hamlisch MacKinnon Fencing and Endrick Vets.

Caitlin with partner Allan and son Ally. (Pic: Muckle Media Ltd)

Caitlin, who lives and works between two farms at Loch Lomond with Dad Iain and help from brother Calum, said as well as raising funds for two charities close to her family’s heart, she also hoped to encourage local farmers to enjoy some time together during the winter months.

“We had a lot more people attend than we ever imagined and it was great to get so many local farmers and friends together. A lot of people said they got to catch up with people they hadn’t seen in years, which was one of the main reasons I wanted to host the event.”

Pauline Macmillan, RSABI’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We’re very grateful to Caitlin for her fundraising efforts and for raising such a brilliant total to support RSABI’s work.

“Our thanks also go to everyone who attended and supported the stock-judging event at Luss Estate.

The amazing sum raised for RSABI will go towards providing vital emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it in Scottish agriculture.”