Lockhart – Future can be bright for local agri-food

She said: “When the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, we were told it would spell a doomsday scenario for our local agriculture industry. This has not been the case, and the document unveiled this week by my colleague Edwin Poots MLA offers a blueprint for driving forward our agri-food industry in the future.

“It is a blueprint made in Northern Ireland, tailored to the local industry, with the sole objective of driving forward our local farms and agri-food sector.

“The one size fits all straight-jacket imposed by Brussels is gone – and with freedom comes opportunity.

“The key objective is to ensure a productive, profitable and sustainable industry going forward.