DUP EFRA spokesperson and Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, met with DEFRA Farming Minister Mark Spencer last week in London, to raise a number of issues impacting upon the local agriculture industry.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Lockhart said: “This was a very useful meeting and it afforded me with the opportunity to press the Government on a range of issues impacting upon Northern Ireland’s farmers and wider agri-food industry.

“Given the destruction caused to many crops by the recent flooding, I used the meeting to lobby the Government to consider a package of support for those impacted.

“I have been contacted by a number of farmers in despair at the impact of the flooding on their farm business.

MP Carla Lockhart met with DEFRA Farming Minister Mark Spencer last week in London. (Pic supplied by Carla Lockhart)

"Whilst other businesses have been supported, albeit to sums that do not meet loss, they at least have been recognised. As yet, Government is offering nothing to farmers. That is not right.”

She continued: “Obviously we continue to see the impact of the Protocol and Windsor Framework within the realm of agriculture. Very serious concerns remain in relation to the availability of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, and the UFU have been working with us in relation to the very damaging impact this issue poses for our wider agriculture sector.

“We urgently need solutions, and absolute clarity for the industry.

“Furthermore, we must also see decisive action in relation to the ongoing impact on internal UK trade in machinery. We are continuing to see trade frustrated, or even worse ceasing, due to the requirements being imposed to bring machinery from GB to Northern Ireland.

“This is a multi-million pound industry that is being threatened by the unnecessary diktats of the Protocol and Windsor Framework.