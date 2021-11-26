Lockhart raises seed potatoes with Eustice

The DUP representative was joined in the meeting by Angus Wilson from Wilson’s Country, and Charles McKillop from Glens of Antrim.

After the meeting, Carla Lockhart said: “The Protocol is causing major concern within the potato industry and today’s meeting was an opportunity to stress to the DEFRA Secretary of State the importance of bringing seed potato from GB into Northern Ireland.

“Over many years Scottish seed producers have developed a very sophisticated supply chain for quality seed potatoes, that complement the demand for certain varieties here in Northern Ireland that cannot all be met by the local seed supply.

“This is not about displacing the supply of seed from within Northern Ireland but filling the gaps that cannot be met locally.

“The Northern Ireland industry concern is that the ware crop quality will decline at pace and imports of better-quality ware from GB with its access to Scottish Seed will replace the local potato industry. That would be a disaster and an outcome that can be averted if the Government resolve the Protocol issue. Free flow of goods east-west, and north-south, can be achieved once more if the political will is there.

“This was a very useful meeting and I appreciate both Angus and Charles coming to Westminster to put the case across for the local industry.”