Lockhart supports ‘Back British Farming Day’

Carla Lockhart MP and UFU President Victor Chestnutt marking Back British Farming Day in Westminster

Addressing MPs, Carla Lockhart said:“I have the privilege of representing a constituency that has a large number of farming families and many agri-food processing facilities. Together they work to bring world leading produce from farm to fork– safe and traceable, with the very best welfare and environmental standards. They also sustain thousands of jobs, providing households incomes that in many cases have been established through generations of farming families.

“It is this tradition, and this economic lifeblood in our rural communities, that must be supported for future growth. And yet on this Back British Farming Day, these farmers and processors face the threat that arises from the pursuance of Free Trade Deals that do not offer the protections needed or demanded by our farming community.

“We need the Government to step up and let their support for British farming be evidenced in action, as their words – as we know in Northern Ireland - count for little. The Northern Ireland Protocol must be addressed, in a way that restores our place within the UK internal market.