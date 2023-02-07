Commenting on the news, the DUP MP said: “I am absolutely delighted that Fane Valley has secured full planning permission for a new state-of-the-art oat milling facility at Mandeville Industrial Estate, Craigavon.

“Working alongside Fane Valley is always an easy process, and again I am glad to have helped the company reach this important stage in the process.”

Ms Lockhart said this significant investment is “another example of how leading companies in Northern Ireland see this area as a prime place for investment, and for creating employment opportunities”.

Carla Lockhart MP with Trevor Lockhart (CE of Fane Valley).

“This exciting development will create 30 new skilled jobs in milling, engineering, product development and R&D, as well as opportunities for our construction sector. That is very good news for our local workforce,” she continued.

“Fane Valley is to be commended for their commitment to this area, and I look forward to them pressing ahead to construction and then the operation of this new milling facility at Craigavon.”

Fane Valley was formed in 1903 and is, this year, celebrating 120 years in business.