Lockhart welcomes approval for Fane Valley oat milling facility in Craigavon
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed approval received by Fane Valley to build a new state-of-the-art oat milling facility at Mandeville Industrial Estate in Craigavon.
Commenting on the news, the DUP MP said: “I am absolutely delighted that Fane Valley has secured full planning permission for a new state-of-the-art oat milling facility at Mandeville Industrial Estate, Craigavon.
“Working alongside Fane Valley is always an easy process, and again I am glad to have helped the company reach this important stage in the process.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ms Lockhart said this significant investment is “another example of how leading companies in Northern Ireland see this area as a prime place for investment, and for creating employment opportunities”.
“This exciting development will create 30 new skilled jobs in milling, engineering, product development and R&D, as well as opportunities for our construction sector. That is very good news for our local workforce,” she continued.
“Fane Valley is to be commended for their commitment to this area, and I look forward to them pressing ahead to construction and then the operation of this new milling facility at Craigavon.”
Fane Valley was formed in 1903 and is, this year, celebrating 120 years in business.
Now headquartered in modern premises in Moira, Fane Valley is a progressive agricultural and food processing business, having forged leading positions in a range of market sectors including animal feed manufacturing, the supply of farm requisites and technical support services, fully integrated duck production and processing and the manufacture of a wide range of oat-based products.