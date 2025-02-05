Long Meadow’s pure apple juice hits the mark with top Irish grocer

Long Meadow founding director Catherine McKeever with some of the award-winning products.

LOUGHGALL’S Long Meadow Cider, one of leading and most successful producers of award-winning ciders, apple juice and apple cider vinegar on the island, has gained significant business with a top retailer in both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In addition to a breakthrough deal with Marks and Spencer (M&S), Long Meadow, a pioneering family business, has won an award from Ireland’s CIE Tours as a top visitor attraction in Northern Ireland.

Owned by leading apple farmers and processors Pat and Catherine McKeever and other members of the family, Long Meadow is supplying still apple juice to all 37 M&S food halls – 21 in Northern Ireland and 16 in the Republic of Ireland.

Catherine, commenting on the latest listing, says: “We are thrilled to have started supplying our pure apple juice in 750ml bottles to such an important supermarket network throughout Ireland. It’s an immensely encouraging listing by one of the UK and Ireland’s most respected food stores.”

Based on the family orchards in County Armagh, Long Meadow grows and processes its own apples for a wide range of award-winning natural products, including juices, ciders and apple cider vinegar for retailers, bars and hotels across Northern Ireland and parts of the Republic.

The company won major UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards for premium quality and outstanding taste. It also gained a gold medal in Ireland’s prestigious Family Business Awards last year

The very progressive producer, in addition, was named Drinks Producer of the Year 2024 in the coveted Good Food Ireland Awards.

The coveted annual award from CIE Tours recognises Long Meadow investment in tourism from Ireland and further afield.

The company organises a regular programme of tours on the orchards and processing operations to accommodate visitors. This investment includes the development of the Bramley Barn for visitors to enjoy the firm’s produce and to learn more about apple processing.

The Bramley Barn has also been the venue for a wide range of events, including shows such a ‘Murder Mystery Nights’.