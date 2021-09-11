Look out for signs of badger baiting

Badger baiting involves digging into badger setts, capturing the badger and letting the animals fight against trained dogs. It is an illegal activity as badgers in Northern Ireland are legally protected under the terms of The Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

The Police Service’s Rural Crime lead, Superintendent Brian Kee hopes raising awareness about badger baiting will “help protect badgers and setts throughout Northern Ireland”.

Superintendent Kee said: “Badgers have historically been targeted for the illegal blood sport, known as badger baiting. These activities, while prohibited, unfortunately still occur in Northern Ireland. Further threats to badgers classified as a wildlife crime is the intentional, or reckless damage to their setts. We are asking people to look out for the signs of this cruel practice and report it to us so badgers and their setts can be protected.”

USPCA Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan said: “We have witnessed at first hand the appalling injuries suffered by animals involved in dog fighting and badger baiting. Badgers torn asunder, their setts trashed, dogs mutilated, family pets sacrificed to blood young dogs. Secretive and unseen, these crimes are a stain on our society and the USPCA is fully supportive of the PSNI initiative. We welcome an opportunity to add our voice to the appeal for the information needed to put a stop to a vile criminal activity.”