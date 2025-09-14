Looking back at my happy childhood, chocolate frequently played a part

According to the food calendar today is International Chocolate Day. The nights are drawing in, there’s a nip in the air and what better time to celebrate this sweet sensation than the day designated specially for it?

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The history of chocolate can be traced back to 450BC originating in what was then Mesoamerica or present day Mexico. The word itself is derived from the Nuhuatl word “chocolatl” meaning hot water and the Aztec word “xocoatl” meaning bitter water. The addition of milk and sugar by English families like the Frys and Cadburys made it palatable and the treat we enjoy today.

The American actress Mariska Hargitay says: “Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it: deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories and that grin inducing feeling of getting an award for doing something good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I look back at the happy times of my childhood chocolate frequently played a major part and it still has that warm, nostalgic feeling attached to it. Hot chocolate was also a very popular drink back then. It was a simple drink of sweetened cocoa and hot milk – not of the fanciness of nowadays with flamed marshmallow and different flavoured syrups. Chocolate is a unique food in that it transcends the comfort of childhood hot cocoa right through to the decadence of expensive truffles.

Chocolate and malt go beautifully together and you can buy malt extract in good health shops. Picture: Gerard Binks

Hot chocolate plays a part in my first recipe this week in a self saucing chocolate pudding. This is an almost magical dessert in that you make a simple sponge, sprinkle it with sugar and cocoa and then cover the whole thing with hot milk. It looks a mess when you put it into the oven but somehow transforms itself into a light sponge with a puddle of sweet, hot chocolate sauce underneath. I used oat milk in the recipe because I’ve never drunk regular milk but feel to substitute any milk you have in the fridge. You could serve this with whipped cream or some shop bought vanilla ice-cream but I’ve included a recipe for a simple to whip up home-made chocolate malt ice-cream. Chocolate and malt go beautifully together and you can buy malt extract in good health shops. Simmer some cream with malt and then allow dark chocolate to melt gently. Fold this mixture into whipped cream with condensed milk added. Pour into a plastic container and freeze – no need for churning it’s that easy.

Plums are in season now and make a great accompaniment to chocolate – there’s something about their sweet sharpness that works well with the creamy, dark confection. The other recipe here is for baked chocolate creams – chocolate, cream, sugar and butter are simmered until combined and then folded into an egg yolk and flour mixture before spooning into ramekins. They’re then baked in a roasting tin with hot water to produce a creamy, warm almost soufflé like texture. Serve with some plums that have been cooked with sugar, vanilla, a little spice and a toot of Port (optional of course). Again serve with whipped cream or some of the chocolate malt ice-cream. Either way two desserts to celebrate something that pretty much always puts a smile on your face.