‘Losing my sheep was the worst part of having an incurable brain tumour’

An Aberdeenshire livestock farmer who has undergone brain surgery twice for an incurable brain tumour says the worst part of his ordeal was having to sell his sheep because he could no longer look after them.

Richard Gospel, 44, from Rothienorman, was diagnosed with a Grade 4 astrocytoma in January 2024 after a few months of experiencing shooting pains down his back and pins and needles at the back of his head.

“Being a farmer is a really physical job so something was always aching,” said Richard.

“It was a massive shock when I was told I had a brain tumour, everything from there happened so quickly. I needed to have an operation to remove as much as could be safely taken out. That was really tough and was followed up with aggressive chemotherapy and radiotherapy then second surgery in December of 2024, but the worst thing was having to sell my sheep in the middle of lambing season because I could no longer look after them.”

Richard at the top of Lochnagar Munro

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer. Yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Richard had started getting double vision while driving. His GP referred him for an eye test which showed some pressure behind his right eye. On his way home, the optician called, telling him to go straight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Richard said: “An MRI scan showed I had a tumour on my right frontal lobe. I recovered really well from surgery but I suffered a seizure just a few days later at home and I now need to take anti-seizure medication.

“With the sheep, I had to make a really quick decision. Farming involves so much long-term planning but a brain tumour brings so much uncertainty. I still have some cattle but I’ve really had to scale down.”

Richard Gospal with his partner Catherine McKenzie celebrating his most recent scan

On Sunday 10 August, Richard and his partner, Catherine McKenzie, 42, climbed to the top of Lochnagar Munro to raise money for the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence which opened in January 2025 through a game-changing collaboration between Brain Tumour Research and Glasgow-based Beatson Cancer Charity.

Richard said: “We were inspired by the broadcaster Glenn Campbell who has been going through something similar to me. Glenn has been making the most of his life and making a positive impact so we wanted to do the same. It was a great day, although our legs are aching now!”

Catherine, who is a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said: “Since March, Richard has been back on chemotherapy but his last scan was very reassuring. His next scan will be in September so we’ll see if the treatment has been working. Then hopefully he’ll get a bit of a break in treatment for a while.

“As a farmer, he has not taken well to having to slow down and take it easy, and having to give up driving has been very isolating for him. He is still working and managing to do bits around the farm, which is keeping him going.”

Richard Gospel on his farm

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Richard’s story is a powerful example of how devastating a brain tumour diagnosis is. His resilience and determination to turn his experience into action is deeply inspiring. We’re incredibly grateful for his support and advocacy.”

To support Richard and Catherine’s fundraising efforts, visit: justgiving.com/page/catherinemckenzie2