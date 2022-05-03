Lough Neagh artisans market launched

The market is a pilot to showcase local produce, arts and crafts from the shoreline of Lough Neagh and right across Northern Ireland.

Admission to the market is free and will also include live music, cookery demonstrations, product sampling and visitors can even take boat trips from 12noon or indulge in an eel supper at Grans.

Businesses wishing to trade at the market should visit https://loughneaghartisans.com/lough-neagh-artisan-market/ to reserve a place at the event.

Lough Neagh Artisans members Noreen Van der Velde of Noreen's Nettles, Noeleen Kelly of Lock Keeper's Cottage, Ann Marie Collins of Annie's Delights, Gary McErlain of Lough Neagh's Stories and Angela Patterson of Gold & Browne's launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will take place at Lock Keeper's Cottage, Toome; on 22 May from 1pm to 5pm. https://loughneaghartisans.com/lough-neagh-artisan-market/

Eimear Kearney, marketing manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “We are so excited to launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will showcase the vast array of high quality locally produced goods, from here on our doorstep to right across the country.

“We are looking forward to welcoming families to immerse themselves in an entertaining and fun day out while supporting the best local producers.

“We are hopeful that this pilot will become a regular feature for our artisans.”

Albert Johnston from DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme (NIRFP) stated: “I am delighted that we are able to offer support for the Lough Neagh Artisans Market this year through the NIRFP.

Lough Neagh Artisans member Ann Marie Collins of Annie's Delights in Portglenone at the launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will take place at Lock Keeper's Cottage, Toome; on 22 May from 1pm to 5pm. https://loughneaghartisans.com/lough-neagh-artisan-market/

“The NIRFP is an important funding programme for our food and drink sector as it continues on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This market will highlight the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced both locally and throughout Northern Ireland.”

The Lough Neagh Artisans Market is being hosted by Lough Neagh Partnership and is jointly funded by DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme, Rural Development Programme and The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in rural areas and the UK Community Renewal Fund which aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK to pilot programmes and new approaches to prepare for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It invests in skills, community and place, local business, and supporting people into employment. #UKCOMMUNITYRENEWALFUND.

The Eel Supper at Grans is priced at £10.00 per person and can be booked by phoning the café on tel 028 7965 0082.

River Bann Tours return boat trips will depart on the hour from Toome to Church Island.

Bookings can be made at www.riverbanntours.co.uk and are priced at £12.50 for adults and £7.00 for children. Lough Neagh’s Stories hour long return boat trips will depart on the half hour from Toome Canal onto Toome Bay and are priced at £15.00 for adults and £10.00 for children.

To book, please email [email protected]