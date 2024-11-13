Catherine McKeever, right, founder of Long Meadow with husband Pat, with daughter Alanna.

ARMAGH’S Long Meadow Cider, one of Ireland’s leading and most successful producers of award-winning ciders, apple juice and apple cider vinegar, has won a gold medal in Ireland’s prestigious Family Business Awards 2024.

The producer, in addition, was named Drinks Producer of the Year 2024 in the coveted Good Food Ireland Awards on Monday night, the second major award in a week.

Based on the McKeever’s extensive family orchard farm at Loughgall, Long Meadow was the most successful Northern Ireland company at the annual awards in Dublin last week. The small company came out on top in the Best Small Family Business of the Year 2024.

The only other local success in the coveted awards was TS Foods in Castlewellan, County Down, winner of a bronze medal in the Family Food and Drink Producer category.

Long Meadow’s Alanna McKeever says: “This was a huge win for our family. We’re over the moon to have won a gold medal in the awards! As a third-generation family business, this recognition is especially meaningful – it celebrates not only our hard work but the legacy of dedication and passion that’s been poured into Long Meadow over the years.

“Standing among so many exceptional family businesses was truly inspiring and humbling. Each of them understands the unique challenges and joys that come with a family-run venture, and we’re proud to be in such great company.

“To our family, team, and community: we couldn’t have done it without your support, encouragement, and belief in our mission. Here’s to the next chapter in our family’s story – ne filled with more growth, great cider, and exciting opportunities,” adds Alanna.

Founded and run by husband and wife team Pat and Catherine McKeever with son Peter and daughter Alanna on the family farm, Long Meadow Cider diversified into cider and juice processing of their own apples in 2012. The company has since won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards for premium quality and taste.