Loughs Agency statement on Derg River, Ardstraw

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Loughs Agency has issued the following statement in relation to a fish kill on the Derg River:

A spokesperson said: “Loughs Agency has received a report of a fish kill on the Derg River, Ardstraw.

“Investigations into the cause are currently ongoing in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

“Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area is asked to leave it and contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 28 71 342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”

