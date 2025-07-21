Loughs Agency statement on Derg River, Ardstraw
Loughs Agency has issued the following statement in relation to a fish kill on the Derg River:
A spokesperson said: “Loughs Agency has received a report of a fish kill on the Derg River, Ardstraw.
“Investigations into the cause are currently ongoing in collaboration with the relevant authorities.
“Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area is asked to leave it and contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 28 71 342100 to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”