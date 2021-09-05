Love Lamb Week themed #SnapSunday – final four revealed
A big thank you to everyone who sent their images over the bank holiday weekend, for our #SnapSunday photo competition running in conjunction with Love Lamb Week 2021.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 10:00 am
Below are our four shortlisted entries.
1. A ewe and her lambs, Katesbridge, Co Down.
2. Grazing on the hill, Fairhead, Co Antrim.
3. Hampshire Downs lining up in Tullyroan, Co Armagh.
4. A frosty morning, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone.
Pick your winner by casting your vote on our Facebook page. You can do so by commenting one, two, three or four in the comments section. Voting will close at 11.59pm on Monday 6 September.