​Lucy is from a family beef farm in Fife, Scotland.

She graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a first-lass business management degree and since, her passion for the agricultural industry and developing rural youth has resulted in Lucy holding the role of president for the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs in 2022-2023.

Before joining the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU), Lucy was the head of events and engagement at the James Hutton Institute, a world leading research institute for land, crops, water and the environment.

Lucys passion for the agricultural industry has also seen her being a member of the National Farmers Union Scotland’s Next Generation group and a Trustee of the Royal Highland Education Trust, an organisation which works with with volunteers to provide free agricultural educational activities to schools.

Lucy Mitchell appointed UFU commercial and membership director. (Pic: UFU)

Lucys interest in travel and learning has resulted in her recently returning from a Churchill Fellowship Travel Scholarship in America where Lucy was exploring how agricultural businesses and and membership organisations engage with the public and communities.

Lucy was drawn to the role of commercial and membership director at the UFU as a result of her well-rooted family farming background and through her enjoyment of working with agricultural membership organisations that make a difference to the future of the agricultural industry.

Over the next few months, Lucy is looking forward to meeting office bearers, members, group managers and other stakeholders as well as looking into ways to enhance membership engagement and grow areas of the membership on offer. Additionally, with Lucys strong background in Young Farmers she is looking forward to developing UFU’s engagement with the industry’s younger generations.