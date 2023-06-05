Tremendous crowds were the order of the day at a sun drenched Lurgan Show 2023.

It was a theme that was matched in equal measure by both the numbers and quality of the livestock taking part in the myriad livestock classes scheduled for the event.

Judges were kept busy from 8.30am until 4pm, such was the array of pedigree and commercial animals being presented to them on what seemed like a non-stop basis.

Events culminated in the cattle ring with the ‘champion of champions’ accolade being secured by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down.

Cyril Millar and Ailsa Fleming with Potterswalls Bontino Dawn, the Champion of Champions at Lurgan Show 2023.

They carried the day with their elite Jersey cow, Potterswalls Bontino Dawn. Earlier in the day, the fourth calver had secured Lurgan’s dairy inter-breed championship.

According to Cyril Millar, who judged the final cattle class of the day, the cow is an almost perfect example of the dairy breed. She has an excellent mammary system and tremendous dairy character.

Making this victory all the more impressive is the fact that Bonito Dawn calved just short of 300 days ago and is shortly to be ‘dried off’ in preparation for her fifth calving.

Last year she won both the Jersey and dairy inter-breed championships at Balmoral Show.

Keziah Finch, from Poyntzpass and Rachel McClelland, from Tandragee, enjoying their day at Lurgan Show.

Normally it is very difficult for a mature cow to win a beef inter-breed championship at any show. However, the Murdock family – from Newry – proved that genuine quality is an ageless trait.

Their majestic Hereford cow, Cornrigg Vanity II, looked an absolute picture in the show ring. Adding to the impact made was the presence of her six-week old calf at foot, Lisnaree I A La Carte.

Beef inter breed judge, Leo McEnroe – from Virginia in Co Cavan – described his champion as a tremendous cow, adding: “She has all the attributes of her breed. Her calf also looked an absolute picture in the ring.

“The fact that both animals are naturally polled added to their attraction for me. Looking ahead, the Irish beef industry needs to produce cattle with tremendous growth potential.

Martin McConville with the inter breed sheep champion at Lurgan Show 2023. Adding his congratulations is Alistair Christie, who judged the class.

“Working with animals that are easy to manage is another priority for livestock farmers as they seek to make best use of their time.”

There was a tremendous entry of sheep at Lurgan Show 2023 with the judges hard at work well into the afternoon.

The inter-breed championship was won by Rathfriland Texel breeder, Martin McConville, with an elite shearling ewe.

His Glenhome flock comprises six pedigree ewes. The numbers involved might be small. But they are all tremendous examples of the Texel breed.

Enjoying the sunshine at Lurgan Show 2023, from left, Christine Blakeley, Oscar Scanlon and Hannah McFarland, from Donaghcloney.

A full sister of this year’s Lurgan champion had a very successful show season last year as a ewe lamb.

She was subsequently sold. Martin thinks very highly of his 2023 champion. The plan is to retain her as a breeding ewe within the flock.

Alistair Christie, from Ballymoney, judged the sheep inter-breed championshio class at Lurgan.

He was very impressed with the overall quality of the stock coming into th4 show rings throughout the day.

He commented: “The sheep sector in Northern Ireland has a tremendous story to tell. It is synonymous with meat of the highest quality, all of which is produced from grazed grass.”