Lurgan Show: Everything you need to know about this weekend’s event

The show returns to Lurgan Park on Saturday (4 June) after a two-year break due to Covid restrictions.

The committee are especially pleased that the poultry classes can go ahead, with avian influenza restrictions lifted this week.

The show committee are extremely appreciative of the generosity and sponsorship of the entire community and businesses - this support enables the successful operation of the show and provision of prizes to exhibitors in all classes.

Brothers Harry and Sam Ritchie from Richhill with their reserve Charolais champion at a previous Lurgan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The show is especially indebted to the main sponsors, Translink and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

To all sponsors who faithfully support the show - your financial contribution is, indeed, very much appreciated.

Show attractions

Lurgan Show will have a number of attractions this year with a slightly revamped layout.

There will be the ever popular pet show, numerous trade stands and the traditional funfair, to name just a few.

Lurgan Show committee are delighted that the event will also be supporting the charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

A large number of businesses will be displaying and selling their products within the craft village marquee.

Be sure to pop along and visit the Food Heartland traders, all from the local area.

Lurgan Show annually attracts interest from local and national aspects, especially amongst judging and showing sections, and the 2022 show promises to be no different.

With local amateur radio enthusiasts, the Mid Ulster Amateur Radio Club in attendance, the public will have a chance to interact globally.

The native and traditional breeds of cattle and sheep are, once again, proving popular for this year, with Lurgan having hosted classes for many of these breeds over many decades ensuring the promotion and, thus, stabilisation of these breeds.

Local Lurgan breeder Ryan Lavery will be judging traditional and rare breed cattle.

The cattle inter-breed section will prove to be most competitive with a large number of exhibitors displaying their animals.

Sponsored by Woodside Farm, the young handler competition will be sure to bring forward some new exhibitor talent.

Cattle classes this year have been kindly sponsored by a number of businesses including Genus, Kersia Hygiene and Mr Ryan Lavery.

Sheep classes are also proving to be very popular with at least 11 breeds on display and upwards of 350 sheep.

Kingarrow Jacobs will kindly be sponsoring the sheep section along with R & J Lyness Feeds, Farmline Agricultural Supplies, L A Richardson & Son Butchers, whilst main show sponsor Translink will be supporting all classes.

Traditional wool spinning demonstrations will also be occurring.

Lurgan Show will now be hosting one of the first poultry shows of 2022.

It is a show which has traditionally held poultry classes and a show which has always had an excellent display featuring a broad range of poultry and waterfowl classes, and will once again pull out all the stops to ensure the section proves popular with showgoers.

Lurgan Show continues to attract large numbers of equestrian exhibitors, ranging from ponies to horses, with many classes and qualifiers throughout show day.

Well worth visiting is the pony club with pony jumping classes being held up on the hill.

With expanding activities, the equestrian section will now be held in two areas of the showgrounds. The main equestrian events will continue on the hill at Avenue Road, commencing at 9am with the carriage driving and donkey section now located centrally.

All competitors/exhibitors of driving classes and donkey classes, should enter and leave the showgrounds via the Avenue Road entrance.

This year, 12 classes are available for entry in the goat section, both in pedigree and non pedigree classes, with some silverware up for grabs.

Separate showing classes will also be held for pygmy goats.

Lurgan Show also wish to record thanks to championship prize fund sponsors, Mrs M Bloomer MBE and the Karcyn Pygmy Goats (Karl Moore and Cynthia Jones).

Judging in all these classes will commence at 10.15am.

Home industries and school exhibits section has traditionally been one of the most popular sections on show day.

The traditional 3,500 exhibits will not be on display this year owing to Covid restrictions over recent months and the planning of such a section with schools.

A display of floral arranging will be happening throughout the day in the home industries marquee, alongside a large display of local craft patchwork from local groups.

Be sure to pop along and have a look.

The small pets and animals ‘pet’ show will kick-off on the Cricket Lawn at 2pm.

This section has kindly been sponsored by Bark N Bows Wows and Lurgan Veterinary Clinic.

A special invitation is extended to vintage and customised vehicle owners to come along on show day and display their vehicle.

These vehicles must enter the showgrounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance.

For those planning on visiting Lurgan Show, admission charges are as follows: adults - £10, senior citizens/YFC members - £5.

Lurgan Show offers free on-site limited parking, accessed via the main show entrance at Avenue Road.

Blue badge holders can access the showgrounds via the pedestrianised Robert Street entrance.

Check out the show website for further information www.lurganshow.co.uk or follow on Facebook and Twitter.