Lurgan Show is just one week away with organisers and volunteers looking forward to a full day of classes and family fun.

The show will be held in Lurgan Park on Saturday June 1st by kind permission of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The beef cattle lines will see numerous breeds in the rings from native and continental breeds. Dairy cattle are entered for the show with dairy young handlers encouraged to come forward for the new Lakeland Dairies/ NISA qualifier.

Up on 400 sheep will be on display. The Dutch Spotted breed will be at Lurgan Show for the first time. The Ulster Wool Group are sponsoring the new fleece competition. Bring along long wool, short wool and naturally coloured fleeces to the fleece marquee on show day.

The traditional poultry classes are back this year and there are two new rabbit and cavies sections.

The pygmy goat section in cooperation with the Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club, as well as the large goat breeds classes have entries in pedigree and non-pedigree competitions.

The RDS Dublin Horse Show qualifier classes in the equine lines are a must watch on show day. Two breeder’s championship classes for show jumping and eventing are welcomed to the park. The Mr William Martin MCRCVS Memorial Prize will be awarded in the Ridden Hunter Championship. Donkeys will also be in attendance.

The home industries section returns to a marquee in the park. The Food Heartland will allow producers to showcase the best food they have to offer alongside live cooking demonstrations.

The vintage and customized vehicle owners displaying their vehicle should enter the showgrounds via the Windsor Avenue entrance.

There are 15 dog classes sponsored by Lurgan Veterinary Clinic. There are Affinity Vet pet classes for any other pet. Pet entries are accepted on the day so do not hesitate to bring any furry friends along.

The show is indebted to the sponsors whose support goes in to making it such a success.

The chosen charity for this year is OG Cancer NI with all donations helping to specifically support patients and families affected by oesophago-gastric cancer.

The show is open 9am-5pm. Admission charges are £10 per adult, £8 for Senior citizens/under16/YFC Members and under-fives can attend the show for free. There is free limited showgrounds parking.