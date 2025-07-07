Lyons marks success of funding boost for town centre businesses

Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with Nicola Keating, owner of Activefeet Podiatry Clinic in Carrickfergus, and Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Cllr Jackson Minford.

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has hailed the successful delivery of a shopfront improvement scheme in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

The £350,000 ‘Revitalising our Town Centres’ programme, funded by the Department for Communities and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (MEABC), has seen more than 77 town centre premises benefit from funding to renovate their shop facades, giving the town centres a lively new appearance. The scheme has also supported marketing activities for the three towns.

Speaking after a visit to Carrickfergus, Mr Lyons commented: “It’s great to see the completion of this £350,000 investment across the towns of Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

“With improved shopfronts and marketing support, we are enhancing the look of our high streets and encouraging people to visit and enjoy our welcoming town centres.

“The shopfront improvements are making a positive impact across our local towns, and I am pleased that my department has been able to support this vital boost to local businesses for the benefit of everyone.”

The scheme, which was managed by MEABC, aimed to enhance the appearance of business premises, supporting local traders whilst helping create more attractive and inviting town centres for residents, visitors and shoppers. Improvements included painting, new signage and heritage-sensitive restorations, with the objective of building a stronger sense of place and pride across each of the towns involved.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Jackson Minford said: “Supporting our local businesses is at the heart of what we do and through this scheme we’ve been able to partner with traders to make real improvements to our town centres.

“These enhancements not only improve the look and feel of our high streets, but they also contribute to creating a more vibrant and economically resilient borough.”

Nicola Keating, owner of Activefeet Podiatry in Carrickfergus and one of the grant recipients, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the transformation of our second branch of Activefeet Podiatry Clinic in Carrickfergus – our new signage, windows, and freshly painted exterior have really lifted the look of the clinic. A huge thank you to the council team for their friendly support and guidance throughout the whole process.”