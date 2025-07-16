Macra demand real budget backing for agriculture’s strategic future

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
“The new EU Commission had promised to make agriculture a strategic sector of the European Union. They talked the talk, but now, when it comes to the MFF and CAP proposals, have they walked the walk?”

That was the stark messaged issued this week by Macra national president Josephine O’Neill who added that serious questions remained for young farmers and the future of farming and rural areas ahead of today's delayed EU Commission announcement.

She said: “As Ireland and Europe battle with a Generational Renewal crisis in farming, the EU Commission proposals on the MFF and CAP need the budgetary ambition to allow agriculture to achieve its potential and be that strategic sector as outlined in the EU Commission's vision.

“Let's be clear, any dilution of a stand-alone dedicated CAP fund would not be in farming’s strategic interest.

Macra president Josephine O’Neillplaceholder image
Macra president Josephine O’Neill

“While the Commission appear to have included Generational Renewal as a key objective of the CAP proposals, for it to be meaningful, the ring-fencing of funding to young farmers is critical and anything less would be a serious omission from Commission proposals.”

O’Neill concluded: “This is our opportunity to address Generational Renewal through greater ambition in the MFF and the CAP; the EU Commission now needs to walk the walk, as the future of young farmers is in the hands of the EU Commission and its proposals.”

