Macra launches Make the Moove Ewe Go Campaign

Make the Moove is a mental health initiative, kindly supported by FBD, which started in North Tipperary Macra in 2018 to help combat and raise awareness around suicide in the farming community.

Since 2018, Make the Moove has grown from strength to strength, offering subsidised counselling, awareness talks, training, and more recently a Crisis Response Team (CRT).

Over the next four weeks, Make the Moove will roll our a new campaign called Ewe Go, which offers a pack to be sent out to people with two helpline cards and Revive active sachets.

Macra National president, Josephine O’Neill, explained the objectives of this campaign.

She said: “This campaign aims to encourage people to take time out of their busy day to go and do an activity such as a walk or run with their friends or family, having a chat and minding not just physical health but mental health.

“Asking for help or confiding in someone about your mental health can always be the hardest part, but we at Make the Moove are here to help, so if you need any support, feel free to reach out to us. All our information is on the Make the Moove website,” continued Ms O’Neill. If you’re interested in taking part in the Ewe Go campaign and wish to claim your free pack, head over to any of Make the Moove's social media accounts or visit www.makethemoove.ie