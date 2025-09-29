Macra members recognised for excellence in leadership and volunteering
The day featured the final of the Macra National Leadership Awards, where finalists completed a problem-solving session followed by individual interviews with the judging panel. Each finalist was honoured with a President’s Medal, with three exceptional members going on to receive the prestigious Macra National Leadership Awards.
The evening also saw the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Awards, which recognise the unsung heroes in clubs, counties and regions across the country.
President’s Medal Recipients
- Caroline O’Connell, Freemount Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork
- Enda Shalvey, Maudabawn Macra, Co Cavan
- James McElearney, 3 Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan
- Jimmy Lynch, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny
- Joanne Teehan, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois
- Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary
Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients
- Munster: Mary O’Neill, Waterfall Macra, Seandún, Co Cork
- Leinster: Sinéad Kinsella, Bree Macra, Co Wexford
- North West: James McDonnell, Castlebar Macra, Co Mayo
Volunteer of the Year Finalists also included:
- Munster: Orla O’Sullivan, Banteer Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork; Lucy Killackey, Sixmilebridge/Kilmurry Macra, Co Clare
- Leinster: Joe Foyle, Durrow/Abbeyleix Macra, Co Laois
- North West: Shane Dobson, Three Province Macra, Co Cavan; Manus Connolly, Carrigallen Macra, Co Leitrim
2025 Macra National Leadership Award Recipients
- James McElearney, 3 Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan
- Joanne Teehan, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois
- Tom Long, Rathkeevin, South Tipperary
Speaking at the event, Macra National president Josephine O’Neill congratulated all recipients, said: “Our leaders and volunteers of the year have shown exceptional commitment to their clubs, counties and regions.
“They represent what it truly means to lead in Macra. They have driven their clubs, supported their fellow members and led with vision and heart.
“Congratulations to all those members who participated in the competitions, particularly to our leaders of the year and volunteers of the year.”
The awards evening brought together members from across the country to celebrate the spirit of leadership, teamwork, and volunteerism that defines the organisation.