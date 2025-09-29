Macra members recognised for excellence in leadership and volunteering

Macra proudly recognised the outstanding dedication, leadership, and volunteerism of its members at a special awards ceremony held following the National Training Day in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, on Saturday, September 27th.

The day featured the final of the Macra National Leadership Awards, where finalists completed a problem-solving session followed by individual interviews with the judging panel. Each finalist was honoured with a President’s Medal, with three exceptional members going on to receive the prestigious Macra National Leadership Awards.

The evening also saw the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year Awards, which recognise the unsung heroes in clubs, counties and regions across the country.

President’s Medal Recipients

Macra national president Josephine O'Neill pictured with the 2025 Macra National Leadership Award Recipients - Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary, James McElearney, 3 Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan and Joanne Teehan, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois

Caroline O’Connell, Freemount Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork

Enda Shalvey, Maudabawn Macra, Co Cavan

James McElearney, 3 Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan

Jimmy Lynch, Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny

Joanne Teehan, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois

Tom Long, Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary

Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients

Munster: Mary O’Neill, Waterfall Macra, Seandún, Co Cork

Leinster: Sinéad Kinsella, Bree Macra, Co Wexford

North West: James McDonnell, Castlebar Macra, Co Mayo

Volunteer of the Year Finalists also included:

Macra national president Josephine O'Neill pictured with the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award Winners - James McDonnell, Castlebar Macra, Co Mayo, Sinéad Kinsella, Bree Macra, Co Wexford and Mary O'Neill, Waterfall Macra, Seandún, Co Cork

Munster: Orla O’Sullivan, Banteer Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork; Lucy Killackey, Sixmilebridge/Kilmurry Macra, Co Clare

Leinster: Joe Foyle, Durrow/Abbeyleix Macra, Co Laois

North West: Shane Dobson, Three Province Macra, Co Cavan; Manus Connolly, Carrigallen Macra, Co Leitrim

2025 Macra National Leadership Award Recipients

James McElearney, 3 Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan

Joanne Teehan, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois

Tom Long, Rathkeevin, South Tipperary

Speaking at the event, Macra National president Josephine O’Neill congratulated all recipients, said: “Our leaders and volunteers of the year have shown exceptional commitment to their clubs, counties and regions.

“They represent what it truly means to lead in Macra. They have driven their clubs, supported their fellow members and led with vision and heart.

“Congratulations to all those members who participated in the competitions, particularly to our leaders of the year and volunteers of the year.”

The awards evening brought together members from across the country to celebrate the spirit of leadership, teamwork, and volunteerism that defines the organisation.