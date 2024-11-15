Macra outlines its key priorities for upcoming Irish General Election

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 10:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Macra in its general election manifesto calls for action for rural youth under three key pillars: succession, rural housing and mental health and well-being.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said: “These are the priority action areas that we as the young people in rural Ireland are passionate about and want to see immediate action on.

“We envision an Ireland where every farm and rural business can thrive, where young people are encouraged to innovate, and where our way of life is rewarded and valued in society.”

Succession in farming is a critical issue which must be urgently addressed by the delivery of a comprehensive succession policy with the outcome of a succession scheme that specifically addresses the barriers to entry and start up for young farmers in the agricultural sector.

Macra president Elaine HoulihanMacra president Elaine Houlihan
Macra president Elaine Houlihan

The mental health and well-being of farmers and farm families must be prioritised with recognition of farmers as a key category in the next government’s health programmes and budgets for rural mental health programmes including Macra’s initiative ‘Make the Moove’.

With respect to the broader rural community, the rural housing crisis has made it increasingly difficult for young people to remain in or return to their local communities.

This requires the immediate delivery of the National Planning guidelines and prioritising infrastructural development to make rural Ireland a more attractive and feasible place to live and work.

“What matters now is that voices of rural youth are heard. The only way to ensure this is through the ballot box. Macra encourages our members and all Irish young people to get out and vote,” concluded Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.

Related topics:SuccessionIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice