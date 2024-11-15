Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Macra in its general election manifesto calls for action for rural youth under three key pillars: succession, rural housing and mental health and well-being.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said: “These are the priority action areas that we as the young people in rural Ireland are passionate about and want to see immediate action on.

“We envision an Ireland where every farm and rural business can thrive, where young people are encouraged to innovate, and where our way of life is rewarded and valued in society.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Succession in farming is a critical issue which must be urgently addressed by the delivery of a comprehensive succession policy with the outcome of a succession scheme that specifically addresses the barriers to entry and start up for young farmers in the agricultural sector.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan

The mental health and well-being of farmers and farm families must be prioritised with recognition of farmers as a key category in the next government’s health programmes and budgets for rural mental health programmes including Macra’s initiative ‘Make the Moove’.

With respect to the broader rural community, the rural housing crisis has made it increasingly difficult for young people to remain in or return to their local communities.

This requires the immediate delivery of the National Planning guidelines and prioritising infrastructural development to make rural Ireland a more attractive and feasible place to live and work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What matters now is that voices of rural youth are heard. The only way to ensure this is through the ballot box. Macra encourages our members and all Irish young people to get out and vote,” concluded Macra national president Elaine Houlihan.