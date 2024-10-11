Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024 Macra Annual Conference aka the Rally is taking place in Kildare over the October bank holiday weekend, and it promises to be the biggest social event of the Macra calendar.

FBD Insurance are the main sponsors for this year’s event taking place in Lawlor’s of Naas, Co Kildare.

The organising committee, in conjunction with Macra committees, have organised an excellent annual conference on Saturday 26th October with the title “Generational Renewal” and the keynote speaker is An Taoiseach, Simon Harris.

The rally committee will welcome members at an opening ceremony on Friday 25th October in Lawlor’s of Naas and kick off the weekend with the Irish Farmers Journal National Know Your Ag quiz. The quiz will be followed by a Macra Social Session Co Colours night with musical instruments and singing.

Left to right, Avril Bradley, rally sponsorship co-ordinator, Katie O’Neill, rally treasurer, Derek Bell, FBD Naas branch manager, Emma Birchall, rally chairperson, Elaine Houlihan, Macra National president, David Kelly, rally secretary, and Gillian Murphy, rally PRO

Saturday morning will begin with a series of farm and alternative tours. Tour Buses will depart Lawlor’s at 10.30am and attendees will have a choice of three tours.

The dairy tour will take place on Peter Young’s farm.

The beef, tillage, and sheep tour will take place on Thomas O'Connor’s farm.

The alternative tour will visit the Irish National Stud and Gardens.

After the tours attendees will be bussed back to Lawlor’s where the conference itself will take place after lunch.

The conference is open to all who wish to attend, not just Macra members. Saturday evening will finish up with some Country Western themed entertainment with BelterBoi.

Sunday will begin with the Bord Bia beef and sheep stockjudging competition in Leinster Marts, Kilcullen, Co Kildare. Throughout the day the final for both Club of the Year and Best New Member sponsored by National Broadband Ireland will take place.

Candidates will be interviewed, and the 2024 club of the year and best new member winners will be crowed on Sunday evening during the 80th anniversary rally banquet with entertainment by the Harlequin band until late.

“As Macra prepare to celebrate their 80th anniversary rally, we are delighted to sponsor this occasion and to recognise the immense contribution Macra have made over this period to Ireland’s agricultural sector and to rural life generally,” said Michael Berkery, chairman, FBD Trust.

“At FBD we acknowledge the vital role Macra plays in contributing to life and vibrancy for young people in rural communities.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, I want to congratulate Macra as they celebrate 80 years and to wish the organisation continued success in the future.”

Emma Birchall, chairperson of the rally committee, said: “On behalf of the rally committee, I am happy to say we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lawlor’s of Naas for this year’s rally.

“It’s a special occasion for our Kildare members, as we welcome everyone back to the home of Macra to celebrate our 80th anniversary.

“We are delighted to have FBD come on board and support this year’s rally and cannot wait to work with them to make celebrating 80 years as special as possible.”

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president, said: “This year’s Macra rally hosted by Kildare Macra and kindly sponsored by FBD is shaping up to be a weekend you won’t want to miss.

“As we celebrate 80 years of Macra throughout the country it is great to be back in the county where it all started.

“I am looking forward to welcoming all our members and our Taoiseach to this year’s rally to mark a very special year for us all.”

Limited tickets remaining on the Macra website: https://macra.ie/collections/events/products/2024-kildare-rally