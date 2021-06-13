Macra reiterates call for bull beef support at meeting

One such initiative that Macra has called on since the establishment of the Beef Taskforce is the development of the full potential of bull beef production.

Despite the strong credentials of bull beef to both meet climate ambition and to protect the Irish suckler sector, bull beef continues to receive little support from processors or promotional campaigns.

Mr Keane called on processors “to take the lead on this issue and give confidence to bull beef farmers by providing a QPS bonus along with investing in market development”.

He said: “Bull beef should have a bonus structure on a par with prime steers and heifers.

“I urge processors to support a future for bull beef which provides both an environmental and on farm efficiency dividend.”