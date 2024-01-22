Macra has welcomed and encourages farmers to engage in the consultation process on a new action plan for dairy beef systems as part of Food Vision 2023 announced by the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at a conference in Portlaoise.

The minister also referenced initiatives that are forthcoming from his department including the dairy beef scheme which will be open to farmers this spring.

Elaine Houlihan president of Macra said: “Unlocking the potential of dairy calf to beef systems as a viable and realistic option for farmers and especially young farmers is a critical step to securing the future development of our dairy and beef systems.

“It’s positive to see co-operation between various arms of the state, Teagasc, DAFM, Bord Bia and ICBF and Macra looks forward to working with all to help progress viable farming system options for young farmers.”

Welcoming the announcement, Liam Hanrahan chairman of Macra’s agricultural affairs committee said: “As with all initiatives and action plans we need to follow the science, young farmers believe in science.

“We know there are multiple benefits from initiatives such as sexed semen which Macra has long campaigned for its development and availability to farmers to maximise its full potential, sex semen currently represents 20% of artificial insemination straws. We need to progress this further.”

In conclusion Mr Hanrahan said: “All new initiatives for dairy calf to beef systems must advance the industry while at the same time not undermining the suckler sector.