A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market’s May machinery sale.

The auction, held last weekend, saw over 2,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 72%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £16,500 for a Ford 7840, outside items selling to £13,100 for a Strautmann silage wagon and inside items selling to £520 for an Kew ALTO hot and cold power washer.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 28 June with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 17 June with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 26 June.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £16,500 for a Ford 7840, £13,100 for a Strautmann silage wagon, £11,100 for a 2002 Renault tractor, £8,000 for a Claas 800 self-propelled forage harvester, £7,300 for a 2016 Iveco tipper van, £6,800 for a 2500gln Herron tanker, £6,300 for a Chieftan 19 tonne low loader, £6000 for a 2012 Toyota Hilux extra cab, £6000 for a JF mark 2 trailed harvester, £5,300 for a Massey Ferguson 3095, £4,800 for a 12x6’6 Indespension cattle trailer, £4,700 for a Kramer 312, £4,500 for a 2007 14 tonne McAuley dump trailer, £4,500 for a Lely lotus 30ft tedder, £4,300 for a Mercedes Atego lorry, £3,800 for a dump trailer, £3,700 for a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, £3000 for a 2009 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, £3000 for an IFor Williams 12’6 cattle/sheep trailer, £3000 for a Krone 6 rotor tedder.