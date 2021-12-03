Major auction of tractors, harvesters and machinery as contractor retires

The impressive fleet of machinery will go under the hammer following RC Baker’s decision to retire from agricultural contracting work after 47 years.

The auction will be overseen by Cheffins, who operate the largest monthly agricultural machinery and plant auction in Europe, as well as on site farm dispersal sales throughout the UK.

RC Baker said that, after 47 years, the time had come to retire from agricultural contracting work and ‘get some time back with their families’.

“Growing and developing the business for nearly half a century has been an amazing journey,” they stated.

“Over those years, we have had some truly fantastic staff, suppliers and customers, many of whom we are lucky to now call good friends.

“As we are sure you will appreciate, this has been an extremely difficult decision to make but, as a family, we feel the time has come.

“Agriculture has been in the blood for many years and the work we have done has been a passion, not just a job.

“We have put in, and loved, the hard work, the long hours, the buzz we get from the work we do and the impressive fleet of modern machinery that we have built up and utilised but we now need to get some time back with our families.”

They continued: “This is the end of an era, but it has been a great one and, when we get the chance, we will certainly be taking some time to take a good look through the archive of photos.

“Thank you so much to all of our supporters who have taken so many fantastic shots of the team at work over the years.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their past business and support.”

The auction will get underway at 10am on Thursday 16 December at RC Baker Ltd. Agricultural Contracts, Spring Hill Farm, Banbury, Oxfordshire.

You can also register to bid online at www.cheffins.co.uk ahead of the auction.

The catalogue is available online at https://bit.ly/3DZpMMB

For further information, visit www.cheffins.co.uk or call the auction team on 01353 777767 (select option two).

1. Lot #272 2020 CLAAS 5000 Xerion 50kph 4wd TRACTOR SLURRY TANKER Fitted with 2020 Kaweco 28,000ltr (28cu/m) Gooseneck slurry tanker, 12cu/min pump, 2020 Vogelsang SwingMax 4 dribble bar, 36m (32, 30, 24m), central tyre inflation, 2020 Kaweco Front Unit ST with front loading arm, with macerator, stone trap and turbo fill, auto lube for tanker, boom and front arm, on 900/60R42 Trelleborg wheels and tyres, Claas GPS, section control, 500hp engine and side wipers on 900/60R42 Michelin wheels and tyres. View this listing online at www.cheffins.co.uk Photo Sales

2. Lot #266 2013 CLAAS 780 Lexion rotary COMBINE HARVESTER Fitted with 12m Auto Contour header and transport trailer, Business, APS Hybrid, GPS and card yield mapping on Terra-Tracs front and 500/85R30 Continental rear wheels and tyres. Available to view online at www.cheffins.co.uk Photo Sales

3. Lot #267 2021 JOHN DEERE 9700i 4wd FORAGE HARVESTER Fitted with 2021 John Deere 639 Premium 3m grass reel, Harvest Lab 3000 ready, 2020 AutoGuide PUH, autosteer, row finder, spout extension for maize on 710/70R42 Bridgestone front and 620/70R30 Mitas rear wheels and tyres. View this lot online at www.cheffins.co.uk Photo Sales

4. Lot #95 017 John Deere 750A trailed hydraulic folding drill with spoked depth wheels, Guttler press wheels, bout markers and Isobus controlled, 6m (new drill discs 2020). You can view this lot online at www.cheffins.co.uk Photo Sales