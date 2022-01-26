Major investment in fishing harbours moves step closer

Minister Poots is pictured with (left to right) Alan McCulla, CEO, Anglo-North Irish Fish Producers Organisation (ANIFPO) and Harry Wick, CEO, Northern Ireland Fish producers Organisation (NIFPO)

During a visit to Kilkeel Harbour the Minister welcomed the latest development which could mean a major investment in the fishing infrastructure ensuring the industry was fit for the 21st century.

“Our fishing vessels and seafood processing industries are vital to the Northern Ireland economy creating an annual turnover of £135million and supporting 1,550 jobs,” said Minister Poots.

“For the future of these industries it is vital we move ahead with these major developments. If we get approval for funding we envisage around £100million will be invested in key infrastructure at Kilkeel, Ardglass and Portavogie.

“My department has secured a significant amount of money, which I believe reflects my commitment and support for the future of our fishing industry, to procure and carry out essential environmental and technical studies to progress the harbour development proposals to the next stage.

“These projects are complicated and take time and there is some way to go before we can take final decisions to build new harbours.

“However, this is an important first step and we look forward to working closely with the Harbour Authority, the fishing industry and others to further develop the proposals to a stage where we can secure necessary approvals and finance to transform our fishery harbours,” added Minister Poots.

The proposals include £73million to create a new harbour at Kilkeel which would also see it become an Irish Sea Marine Hub – a centre of economic and marine activity for things such as aquaculture, leisure boating and boat repair and decommissioning – supporting the fishing industry and wider blue economy. It would also have a deeper approach channel to allow larger vessels to land. The approach channel at Ardglass would also be deepened costing some £20million.

The £5million proposal for Portavogie would including developing the existing harbour and abandoned buildings.

Last year the Fishing and Seafood Development Programme (FSDP) published a report setting out a clear vision for developing Northern Ireland’s harbour infrastructure.

Minister Poots welcomed that vision saying: “Our fishing and seafood industry must be fit for the 21st Century and be prosperous and sustainable. It must be in a position to take advantage of new fishing opportunities and contribute to green growth.