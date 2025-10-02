Major £23m Sysco Hub Reinforces Antrim and Newtownabbey as a Destination for Investment

By Steven Moore
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:42 BST
Robin Swann MP, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer for Sysco Ireland Mark Lee, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Julie Gilmour.placeholder image
Robin Swann MP, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer for Sysco Ireland Mark Lee, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Julie Gilmour.
GLOBAL foodservice leader Sysco has officially opened its £23 million state-of-the-art logistics hub at Nutts Corner, a landmark investment that underlines Antrim and Newtownabbey’s position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading locations for business growth and inward investment.

The launch of Sysco was marked by an event attended by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Juile Gilmour.

The new 210,000 square foot facility will create 50 jobs locally, providing a major boost to the economic while demonstrating the borough’s reputation as a dynamic, investment-ready region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project was enabled by the support of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s award-winning planning team, who facilitated the planning process efficiently to ensure the development could be brought forward at pace.

Strategically located at Nutts Corner, the site provides seamless connectivity across the region, strengthening Sysco’s capacity to deliver essential goods while supporting regional and national supply chains.

The development also reflects modern best practice in logistics and infrastructure, incorporating future-focused design elements including enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability.

Mayor Leah Kirkpatrick welcomed the investment, saying: “The launch of Sysco’s £23 million hub is a transformative milestone for our borough. This investment will create significant employment opportunities, drive innovation, and support our climate ambitions – strengthening Antrim and Newtownabbey’s position as a leader in sustainable economic growth.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor Julie Gilmour, who attended the event, added: “Sysco’s decision to invest in Nutts Corner demonstrates confidence in our local economy. Beyond the jobs it creates, this landmark development highlights our borough as a vibrant and forward-thinking location for business, investment, and sustainable growth.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyAntrimMichelle O'Neill
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice