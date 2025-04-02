Major US export boost for Fermanagh’s Boatyard Gin

Declan McGurk is the new managing director of Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen.

FERMANAGH’S Boatyard Distillery expects its US sales to soar by 700 per cent within six weeks following a strategic partnership with Banfi Vintners.

Boatyard Gin has joined Banfi’s portfolio in the US.

Through the partnership, the distillery’s flagship product, Boatyard Double Gin, will initially be launched in 13 US states before full nationwide distribution.

The collaboration is expected to increase Boatyard’s global sales by 150 per cent by the end of 2025.

“This is a brand to be excited about,” said Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and chief executive of Banfi. “Boatyard has created something truly special, and we have been particularly impressed by its early performance in the US market.

“In addition to producing exceptional gin, they are also an impressive team that brings extensive experience and skill to the table and it is with great pride that we welcome Boatyard to our Banfi family.”

Boatyard Distillery said the new partnership would boost the brand’s presence in the on-trade and bring a ‘huge retail opportunity’ through instant access to all major US chains.

The Boatyard Distillery founder Joe McGirr said: “This is the perfect time for us to lean into Banfi’s expertise and I am thrilled to be working with such an inspiring leader as Cristina Mariani-May and her team. We would not be in this position today without the invaluable support of our distillery team and our investors.

“We are delighted to move into this expansive growth occasion for Boatyard where we will now see the investment put into the brand returning itself through an important uptick in revenue.”

Furthermore, Boatyard’s commercial director, Declan McGurk, will move into the role of managing director.

“Declan has been instrumental when it comes to Boatyard launching in the United States,” Mr McGirr added.

“Together with Michael Smoley, our first employee on the ground in the US, they carved out a highly original method of launching Boatyard in the right way – with a one-bottle-per-state approach, building it in the hands of bartenders first. Day to day, nothing changes for us though.

“We are still focused on making the best gin we possibly can, so if someone thinks of a Martini, we want them to think of Boatyard. This new partnership in the US will help reinforce that vision and we are really excited to take Fermanagh on this journey with us.”

Mr McGurk called the collaboration a “game-changing move” for Boatyard Distillery.

He noted: “We knew that if we launched in America correctly, the right opportunities would present themselves. Banfi has a limited spirit portfolio and having Boatyard selected as one of the lucky few to be a part of it is testament to the early groundwork we have done.”

Mr McGurk expressed his confidence in the company reaching its goal of becoming the “number-one premium Irish gin brand in the world”.

The gin and vodka producer became the first Irish distillery to earn B Corp certification in February 2023.

Based in Tuscany, Banfi is known for its flagship Castello Banfi vineyard estate.