Make it a date with the British Limousins on Valentine’s Day

A total of 58 pedigree Limousin bulls and 31 females are catalogued for the show and sale and entries have been received from a strong cohort of vendors from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

Many of these herds have high herd health accredited status and animals will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and BLCS rules.

Judging the pre-sale show is Karol Connell of the Carrickmore herd, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and breeder of Carrickmore Maximus, a son of Ampertaine Foreman and out of the dam Bailey’s Ice Princess. Maximus was only 10 months old when he took the title National Limousin Champion at Tullamore Show 2018 and then went on to achieve the record price of 38,000 euros when sold in Roscrea in October 2018.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsoring the Male Champion and Female Champion at the pre-sale show on the 14 February are Countryside Services (Caisley Tags), Moy Road, Dungannon. Established in 1998 Countryside Services provide a leading range of information, commercial and professional services to the farming and rural community in Northern Ireland. With exceptional retention and readability rates, Countryside Services livestock identification range is market leading in terms of service, knowledge and experience and serve customers throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.

Online bidding facilities are available at “Livestock Live Sales (LSL)” for purchasers who do not wish to attend the show and sale. However, given the recent relaxations in covid restrictions the 14th February will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality bulls and females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

With 2021 proving another challenging year in many ways for farmers and Limousin breeders alike they embraced the changes and continued to showcase their outstanding stock in the sale ring and the show ring.

Carlisle, February 2021 saw Northern Ireland breeders Michael & Kile Diamond, Co. Londonderry achieve 42,000 gns for their homebred bull September 2019 born Pointhouse Paul, a Goldies Jackpot son and out of the dam Pointhouse Jewel, Junior Champion at the 2015 Balmoral show. This price would remain unbeaten among Northern Ireland breeders at the BLCS shows and sales last year.

Dungannon, February 2021 and local breeder Kieran McCrory, Co Tyrone, secured top price of 6,800 gns for his homebred May 2019 born bull Bernish Pirlo, a Wilodge Cerberus son and out of the dam Bernish Julifortune, an Ampertaine Elgin daughter.

Back to Carlisle for the May 2021 show and sale and Millgate Rob, brought forward by Michael Loughran, Co Tyrone sold for a very respectable 30,000gns. This January-2020 born calf is the first son of Millim Neve and is sired by Norman Ely, who was purchased by the Millgate herd from the Red Ladies Sale in 2010.

Ballymena, May 2021 saw Ballyrobin Rockstar, bred by Joan Gilliland, Co Antrim achieve the top price on the day of 6,500gns. A January 2020-born calf Rockstar is sired by Ampertaine Magnum and out of first calving heifer Ballyrobin Northernstar, a Lowerffrydd Empire daughter.

Carlisle autumn show & sale in October and this time it was the turn of Michael McKeefrey, Swatragh to lead the N.I. trade achieving 12,000gns for his bull Eniver Rocky. February 2020-born Rocky is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of the homebred cow Eniver Isabelle.

Carrickaldreen Rodeo bred by Peter Murphy, Co Armagh took the top price at the Dungannon autumn sale selling for 6,600gns. April 2020-born Rodeo is sired by Mereside Lorenzo, and is out of the homebred cow Carrickaldreen Jellybean, a daughter of Ampertaine Foreman.

At the Borderway Agri Expo also in October, the team of Small & Wilkinson claimed Reserve Champion in the commercial show ring with their Limousin sired heifer Atomic Blonde.

Limousins dominated the Beef & Lamb Championship at Balmoral in November with the JCB team taking their third interbreed championship and going on to achieve £7,500 while the reserve interbreed champion, a black heifer, from the Cochrane family achieved £7,400.

The calf championship was also dominated by Limousin genetics with a three-month old black heifer calf, sired by Trueman Idol and exhibited by Chris Johnston selling for £5,600 and the reserve calf champion, a Limousin sired bull calf by Foxhillfarm Ourbest and exhibited by Mark Cochrane selling for £2,400.

At the Carlisle weaned calf sale in December, Collegeland Sara from Thomas Clancy, Co Tyrone sold for 4,000gns. Sara is a January 2021-born Plumtree Fantastic daughter out of homebred cow Collegeland Molly. Johnstown Sumo also scored 4,000gns for Chris Johnston, Co Tyrone. A March 2021-born bull calf, Sumo is sired by Trueman Idol and out of Ashmara Classygirl.

Clearly purchasers are focusing on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon. Commercial producers are seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the ‘go to’ breed.