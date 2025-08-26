Make it your business to fundraise for Action Cancer’s Breast Screening Service

Elaine Hamilton (Action Renewables Charity Delivery Officer), Terry Waugh (Action Renewables CEO) and Lana Moore (Action Renewables Head of Charity Delivery).

THIS October, Action Cancer is calling on businesses of all types and sizes across Northern Ireland to take part in the 10th anniversary of its flagship fundraising campaign – Paint the Town Pink – during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The campaign aims to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s unique, free breast screening service – the only one of its kind available in the UK and Ireland.

Every £120 raised will fund one potentially life-saving breast screening appointment for well women aged 40-49 and 70+, groups not covered by the NHS screening programme.

Businesses are encouraged to “go pink” and host fundraising events throughout October, from coffee mornings and bake sales to dress-down days and pink-themed pub quizzes. Action Cancer will provide participating businesses with a fundraising pack including pink bunting, balloons, collection boxes and creative fundraising ideas.

As the charity receives no regular government funding, it relies heavily on support from the local community and business sector to continue delivering this vital service.

Senior Radiographer Helen Bryce said: “Action Cancer aims to provide at least 7,500 breast screenings for asymptomatic ladies aged 40-49 and 70+. On average, we detect six cancers per 1,000 screenings. This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland, so we are appealing to businesses across the region to get involved.

“When it comes to breast cancer, early detection saves lives, and our 3D state-of-the-art technology can detect cancers as small as a grain of salt.

“It is so easy to get involved with Paint the Town Pink. Simply sign up via the Action Cancer website to receive your fundraising pack, raise a minimum of £120 to fund one screening appointment, and have fun while supporting a life-saving cause.”

Now in its 10th year, the 2025 campaign is shaping up to be the biggest yet, proudly supported by two leading Northern Ireland businesses.

The key partner for this milestone year is Propertynews, one of Northern Ireland’s most popular property websites.

Emma McNally, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Propertynews, said: “Cancer affects so many people across Northern Ireland and we are honoured to have Propertynews support Action Cancer in their mission to save lives through early breast cancer detection.

“Propertynews will be working closely with the charity to raise awareness of their work and also raise much-needed funds to help them continue delivering their vital breast screening service to 7,500 women in Northern Ireland annually. We look forward to engaging with our customers and the wider public to help make a real difference to individuals and families affected by cancer.”

Also supporting the campaign is Action Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy expertise within Northern Ireland. Lana Moore, Head of Charity Delivery with Action Renewables, added: “We are delighted to support the Paint the Town Pink campaign with Action Cancer and Propertynews.com in 2025. The incredible work delivered by the Action Cancer team deserves our support and we hope to raise as much awareness as possible throughout October and beyond.

“We encourage other businesses across Northern Ireland to get involved, embrace the pink, and help Action Cancer make a genuine and lasting difference to the lives of women in our community.”

Launched in Banbridge in 2015, Paint the Town Pink was inspired by the pink-themed Giro d’Italia in 2014. It has since grown to become a major annual campaign across Northern Ireland, raising over £375,000 to date, and is proudly endorsed by Action Cancer Patron Gloria Hunniford OBE.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Northern Ireland, accounting for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses. On average, 1,513 women are diagnosed and 310 die from the disease each year.

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support in Northern Ireland for over 50 years. Its services are unique and free to the user but cost the charity £4 million annually to deliver.

These include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic support for people living with a cancer diagnosis (and for those supporting a loved one) and a range of health improvement programmes.

Services are available at Action Cancer House in Belfast, at 13 regional locations, and onboard the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) which visits over 200 locations each year.

If you or your workplace would like to take part in Paint the Town Pink, please contact Mark Irwin-Watson in the fundraising team on 07580 133752 or email [email protected]