SERC Level 3 Professional Bakery – Patisserie and Confectionery student Jake Hallowell, from Lisburn, at El Pastelero Real with one of his bakes, an orange curd cake layered with fresh cream and topped with blow-torched brown sugar.

Ten students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have recently finished their summer term with a two-week work and study placement in Malaga, Spain, fully funded by the Turning Scheme.

The students are all from the Level 3 Professional Bakery – Patisserie and Confectionery courses, with Martin Johnston (Newtownards), Dearbhla Barry (Holywood), Olivia McComb (Portavogie), Liam Murdock (Bangor), and Luka Walker (Bangor) from the Bangor campus, and from Lisburn campus were Darren Beck (Lisburn), Lucy Clingan (Dunmurry), Jake Hallowell (Lisburn), Faye McGrogan (Lisburn) and Victor Quiroz (Belfast).

Lecturer Ruth Doherty, one of the team who accompanied the group, said: “Our students worked in a range of establishments from traditional and specialist fully gluten free bakeries to high end patisseries, where they got the opportunity to produce a range of freshly prepared bakes, patisserie and confectionery using cutting edge techniques and ingredients.

"The students all got to build on their own skills, navigating the challenges of language, culture and heat as well as new working conditions. We were delighted with the excellent feedback on the students from the host employers.

She added: “Besides their work placements – some commencing at 6am each morning – students enjoyed a flavour of the local cuisine with tapas and churros becoming firm favourites.

"There was also time to experience sights and culture in Malaga which included time at the beach, a walking tour, a visit to Gibralfaro Castle, and a sunset cruise around the Bay of Malaga. Our final day concluded with a visit to El Chorro, a village located beside the dam of El Conde de Guadalhorce Reservoir, for relaxation by the lake, kayaking and swimming.

Jake Hallowell, 22, from Lisburn, said: “It was a fantastic way to end the year, and indeed my Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery – Patisserie and Confectionery which I completed at Lisburn campus.

Jake, who was lucky enough to have been on a fully funded placement to Valencia last year, said: “I applied again and was delighted to have secured a place for the two-week trip to Malaga. It was a brilliant experience and I learnt so much in the real work environment for confectionery and patisserie. You have to work so fast because of the heat, and we used slightly different tools, so I really got to hone and develop my skill set.

Jake added: “I was placed in the bakery section of El Pastelero Real for the first week, making sweets, confectionery and pasties. I learnt so much about using oil as a substitute for butter which was an eye opener.

"The cakes are different, often with multiple layers, so you had to work really quickly, or the fillings would just melt in the heat. During the second week, for the first few hours every day, I was involved in the bread making side of the business and was making everything from flatbreads to croissants and pain aux chocolate. We also made giant pizzas that were sold by the slice.

“My placement, alongside my classmate Darren, was from 6am to 12 noon, and then we had the rest of the day free, so we had gorgeous lunches after work in wonderful sunshine. The placement hours were different for everyone, but we all got together for dinner every evening, which was great to catch up with students from other campuses and to hear what everyone was doing as part of their placements.”

Jake, who completed a Level 3 Business and Management course at SERC before moving to culinary arts, said: “I am passionate about coffee and have been building my skills in that area with work experience in speciality coffee shops locally.

"My long-term ambition is to open my own high-end coffee shop with freshly made bakes and patisseries. I don’t think the world needs another average coffee shop, so I am aiming above and beyond that.

"Right now, I am building on my skills and experience and the placement in Malaga has certainly added to my repertoire. I was even offered a job for next summer and it is something I am considering.”

Jake concluded: “All the courses I have completed at SERC have been brilliant. Besides all the learning and skills at college, I have developed network connections here at home and now in Spain, which I know will be helpful in the future. Coming to SERC has certainly been a great decision for me.”

For many of the students, the trip will be a life-changing experience, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience and a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

Besides the increased sense of initiative, entrepreneurship, self-empowerment, and self-esteem that comes with living and working abroad, the students will gain and improve skills including teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and organisation, problem solving, creative thinking, decision making and commercial awareness.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

